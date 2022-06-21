Opportunity North East hails extra £85m investment

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A £30 million investment by Opportunity North East (One) has secured a further £85m in partnership funding since 2016, it was announced last night.

The economic development partnership founded by billionaire chairman Sir Ian Wood said the cash had accelerated the region’s economic transformation.

One’s figures emerged as the business group held its first annual gathering in more than three years.