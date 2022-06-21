Opportunity North East hails extra £85m investment

A £30 million investment by Opportunity North East (One) has secured a further £85m in partnership funding since 2016, it was announced last night.
The economic development partnership founded by billionaire chairman Sir Ian Wood said the cash had accelerated the region’s economic transformation.
One’s figures emerged as the business group held its first annual gathering in more than three years.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe