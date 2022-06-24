Centurion lands new North Sea contract

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Centurion Group‘s UK brand ATR Lifting Solutions has been awarded a three-year contract by North Sea operator Ithaca Energy.

ATR will provide lifting gear and inspection services across all Ithaca North Sea assets.

Centurion was awarded this contract through a competitive tender process.

This comes after news of Centurion reversed major year on year losses to finish 2021 on a solid financial footing.

In its full year 2021 results, Centurion posted pre-tax profits of $12.9 million, compared to losses of $35m in 2020.

Revenue increased by 35% to $398.4m, up from $295m in 2020, during a year “significant strategic progress” for the Dyce-headquartered company.

The company is forecasting an “even stronger year to come”, based on the initial figures for the start of 2022.

In recent months centurion has acquired Canlift Crane, RMEC Group and Trido Energy Services.

And while the “macro-economic environment remains challenging”, the company believes it is “well positioned to enhance its position as a global leader” in the supply of rental, infrastructure and support services to the energy industry.