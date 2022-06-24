Centurion lands new North Sea contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Centurion lands new North Sea contract

Centurion Group's UK brand ATR Lifting Solutions has been awarded a three-year contract by North Sea operator Ithaca Energy.
By Ryan Duff
24/06/2022, 4:13 pm Updated: 24/06/2022, 4:52 pm
Centurion Specialist Services
Centurion Group chief executive Fernando Assing

Centurion Group‘s UK brand ATR Lifting Solutions has been awarded a three-year contract by North Sea operator Ithaca Energy.

ATR will provide lifting gear and inspection services across all Ithaca North Sea assets.

Centurion was awarded this contract through a competitive tender process.

This comes after news of Centurion reversed major year on year losses to finish 2021 on a solid financial footing.

In its full year 2021 results, Centurion posted pre-tax profits of $12.9 million, compared to losses of $35m in 2020.

Revenue increased by 35% to $398.4m, up from $295m in 2020, during a year “significant strategic progress” for the Dyce-headquartered company.

The company is forecasting an “even stronger year to come”, based on the initial figures for the start of 2022.

In recent months centurion has acquired Canlift Crane, RMEC Group and Trido Energy Services.

And while the “macro-economic environment remains challenging”, the company believes it is “well positioned to enhance its position as a global leader” in the supply of rental, infrastructure and support services to the energy industry.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts