Billionaire Sir Ian Wood has led a pledge of “unwavering support” for a bid to win green freeport status in the north east.

The region is in a fierce competition with other ports consortiums in Scotland to land a share of £52 million of government funding alongside a package of tax and customs allowances and investment incentives.

Five areas have made bids to become green freeports under a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK Governments, but only two will win.