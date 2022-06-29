UK’s first geothermal development business signs world climate pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK’s first geothermal development business signs world climate pledge

The UK’s first end to end Geothermal business – CeraPhi Energy located in Great Yarmouth – has this month announced its commitment to deliver net zero carbon by 2040 with its signing of the Climate Pledge, a worldwide commitment made by companies and organisations across the globe.
By Reporter
29/06/2022, 4:39 pm
Energy from hot rocks heating water into steam

Joining some of the world’s largest brands, including Amazon and Mercedes Benz, who have already pledged their support, CeraPhi joins more than 300 signatories, all of whom have pledged to deliver net-zero carbon by 2040.

Speaking about CeraPhi’s commitment to the Climate Pledge, Karl Farrow, Founder and CEO said: “CeraPhi’s signing of the Climate Pledge not only firmly demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions through our business proposition of providing the cleanest, carbon free, cheapest and most efficient 24/7 base load energy through geothermal, but also our passion and commitment as individuals to achieving net-zero carbon by 2040.’

CeraPhi is the first company in the UK to offer a complete end to end geothermal energy solution from securing finance to full development and build or equity return. Utilising innovative closed loop technology, CeraPhi’s patented plug and play solution provides proven, de-risked geothermal energy – one of the cheapest, cleanest and most efficient renewable energy sources available – at significant scale and capable of powering whole communities.

Only last month the company announced it was working with one of the world’s leading services contractor, Petrofac, on a ‘first of its kind’ study that will test whether oil and gas wells in the North Sea can be repurposed for geothermal energy.

Geothermal is a form of renewable energy taken from heat derived from the earth’s subsurface and which is contained within rocks and fluids.  It is one of the cleanest forms of energy and can be used both as a direct power source as well as for heating and cooling utilities.

