Equinor uses mobile-gaming to deliver training for workers

Equinor has partnered with simultation training provider Attensi to create gaming technology for new safety training.

The mobile game-based “safety simulator” training program utilises realistic 3D scenarios to educate offshore workers on best safety practices.

With several hyper-realistic, gamified scenarios, the software has bagged itself a user approval rating of over 90%.

It has been created by Norwegian energy giant Equinor, which is working to enhance its safety offering for workers.

The hyper-realistic simulation has proved to be highly engaging, with the average user repeating the training more than 6 times.

It is reported that the “safety simulator” offers a real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos “simply can’t match”.

Equinor workers and SMEs provided input on the game’s development, allowing Attensi to add detail like helmet colour, and offshore terminology.

The programme is part of Equinor’s “always safe” initiative, which aims to advance the professional development of its 21,000 employees.

Attensi partner Kjell-Andre Steffensen said: “Equinor holds itself to the highest safety standards in the industry, which means they require a training approach that is effective enough to ensure learners meet those standards,

“Traditional online learning and tick-box exercises risk leaving knowledge gaps, which gamified training can bridge and ensure that lessons are embedded into employee behavior when it counts the most – in safety-conscious industrial settings and in the field.”

Innovation and services lead at Equinor, Erik Sorhaug added: “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and this gamified training provides real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos simply can’t match.

“This mission-critical training is designed to ensure that everyone, from a new technician heading offshore for the first time to the lead of the rig platform, can follow optimal safety practices.”

An overwhelming majority, 90%, found the simulation characters and roles highly recognisable and representative of their day-to-day operations.

The training course allowed them to apply safety concepts in the most real-world context possible, while still doing so in a simulated environment where mistakes don’t lead to real-world injuries or equipment damage.

Based on this success, Equinor has entered into an enterprise partnership with Attensi, and is already in the process of expanding the approach and best practices further into its global workforce.

Attensi, of Oslo, has delivered gamified simulation training in over 140 countries, in more than 30 languages.

It boasts numerous customers, including Circle K, Bosch Siemens Home Appliances, Accenture, Hiscox, Scatec Solar.