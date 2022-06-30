Shell is hiring a TikTok manager to reach Gen Z

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Shell (LON: SHEL) is looking for someone to manage its TikTok channel, seeking to diversify its social media efforts and appeal to younger, greener audiences.

The London-based oil and gas giant wants a candidate who is a TikTok expert, passionate about video and able to “catapult Shell to be one [of] the best content creators” according to the job description updated June 27.

The person will be based in London and be responsible for designing the “overall strategy and vision” for the Shell brand on TikTok, including reporting audience growth data and collaborating with videoagraphers and influencers.

“You will start a new chapter that will help Energy Engaged Audience and Gen Z worldwide understand in an engaging way the opportunities of Energy Transition and the Shell role and ambition in it,” the post reads.

It won’t be the first time Shell embarks on youth-targeted social media campaigns. For years, the company has touted its glitzy, influencer-led campaign #MakeTheFuture.

In 2017, Shell released a music video for the initiative featuring international pop stars like Jennifer Hudson and Pixie Lott highlighting green energy ideas. The company also sponsors the Shell Eco Marathon to “help create a more sustainable, renewable, energy-rich, lower carbon future” by getting university students from across the globe to compete in building fuel-efficient vehicles.

Some of Shell’s efforts to promote its environmental commitments have backfired. In August 2021, a Dutch advertising watchdog ruled the company’s “carbon neutral” ad campaign telling consumers they could offset the carbon emissions from their fuel purchases is misleading, concluding the company couldn’t prove it is fully offsetting emissions.

Representatives from Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.