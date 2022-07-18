Norwegian company eyes Asia Pacific CCS with stake in Aussie player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Norwegian company eyes Asia Pacific CCS with stake in Aussie player

Norway’s PGS will become a major shareholder in Perth-based deepC Store in exchange for PGS providing geological and geophysical advisory services. The pair said they have also agreed to explore broader collaboration opportunities in Asia Pacific for co-developing commercial scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.
By Damon Evans
18/07/2022, 5:16 am
CCS will help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions

deepC Store (dCS) is actively pursuing greenhouse gas storage acreage and this agreement complements a recently awarded A$5 million Australian Government grant that enables scaling of deepC Store’s efforts to commence pre-FEED on its first offshore floating CCS project.

Australia grants $3.5m funding for APAC’s first floating CCS hub

“Together with our partners PGS is forging a new industry to enable safe and efficient carbon storage offshore. Asia Pacific region is one of the key markets where carbon capture and storage enables a path to net-zero. We are delighted to conclude this agreement with dCS and look forward to supporting dCS in unlocking the potential of CCS value chain in the region,” said Berit Osnes, EVP New Energy of PGS.

Jack Sato, chairman of dCS, added “we are pleased to welcome PGS as our new shareholder. Participation of the leading company in marine geophysics industry further endorses dCS’s business model and development of CStore1. Further, this valued partnership demonstrates our commitment to develop a leading CCS business in the Asia Pacific region.”

