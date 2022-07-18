Norwegian company eyes Asia Pacific CCS with stake in Aussie player

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Norway’s PGS will become a major shareholder in Perth-based deepC Store in exchange for PGS providing geological and geophysical advisory services. The pair said they have also agreed to explore broader collaboration opportunities in Asia Pacific for co-developing commercial scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

deepC Store (dCS) is actively pursuing greenhouse gas storage acreage and this agreement complements a recently awarded A$5 million Australian Government grant that enables scaling of deepC Store’s efforts to commence pre-FEED on its first offshore floating CCS project.

“Together with our partners PGS is forging a new industry to enable safe and efficient carbon storage offshore. Asia Pacific region is one of the key markets where carbon capture and storage enables a path to net-zero. We are delighted to conclude this agreement with dCS and look forward to supporting dCS in unlocking the potential of CCS value chain in the region,” said Berit Osnes, EVP New Energy of PGS.

Jack Sato, chairman of dCS, added “we are pleased to welcome PGS as our new shareholder. Participation of the leading company in marine geophysics industry further endorses dCS’s business model and development of CStore1. Further, this valued partnership demonstrates our commitment to develop a leading CCS business in the Asia Pacific region.”