Ready for a challenge? Join us and be part of delivering a more sustainable world

We’re running an event in Aberdeen and it’s all about new energy. We’re looking for people to join our teams and help build a better future.

Our ambition is to be the global leader in sustainability solutions in the next five years and we’re on track to get there. There are 51,000 of us delivering project and asset services for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. We see our projects from conception to completion, across consulting, engineering, procurement and construction.

We’re working on several new energy and decarbonisation projects around the UK and specifically in Aberdeen that will ramp up over the next five years.

And we’re looking for people to join us. Together, we can tackle climate change and navigate the energy transition. So come to our event and learn how we can make a difference today for a better tomorrow.

Time and date – 6pm to 9pm., Thursday, 21 July 2022

Location – Jurys Inn (Union Square)

More information and to register Molly.Obyrne@Worley.com