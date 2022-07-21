UK lawmakers warn of ‘disorderly’ transition to net-zero goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK lawmakers warn of ‘disorderly’ transition to net-zero goals

The British government needs to publish detailed plans on decarbonising the economy if it wants to prevent a “disorderly” transition to net-zero emissions by 2050, members of Parliament’s upper chamber said Thursday.
By Bloomberg
21/07/2022, 6:56 am
Aerial view of Drax power station.

Specific details are needed by the government on what’s required to safeguard energy supply and to generate confidence that it will follow though with goals to eliminate carbon emissions by mid-century, the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee said in a report.

Energy security is at the forefront of countries around Europe as they rush to ensure supplies against the worsening threat of reduced Russian gas exports, which has seen benchmark prices for the fuel climb fourfold from a year ago. This winter, millions of household bills in the UK are set to almost triple from last year’s levels.

“The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy prices has been a wake-up call on how vulnerable our energy security is,” said George Bridges, the committee’s chairman. “The Government has set ambitious targets for low-carbon power generation, but there is a gap between those ambitions and practical plans for delivery.”

The committee urged the government to focus on oil and gas projects with “short lead times and payback periods” to replace supply from Russia and mitigate the risk of stranded assets. Enabling more investment in North Sea fossil-fuel production could help in the short run, but it won’t provide a significant reduction in energy prices. Over the medium-term, oil and gas use needs to fall to align with climate strategy.

The government should also speed up the pace of measures to increase energy efficiency across the UK, including home insulation, to alleviate public concern about higher energy bills.

It also recommends that regulators align with government to support the transition to net zero, while guaranteeing that businesses are supported to make consistent financial disclosures. That’s because the transition may involve “complex interlinkages between renewables and fossil fuels,” the report said.

