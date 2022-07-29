India’s ONGC teams up with Greenko for $6.2bn green hydrogen and renewable energy projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
India’s ONGC teams up with Greenko for $6.2bn green hydrogen and renewable energy projects

India’s state-backed Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and joint venture partner Greenko could invest up to $6.2 billion on Indian renewable energy and green hydrogen projects under the terms of an agreement signed this week, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.
By Energy Voice
29/07/2022, 3:07 am
© Bloomberguk hydrogen
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank

Indian national energy company ONGC on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian renewable energy company Greenko Group, to jointly pursue opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

Under the partnership, the companies said they will jointly develop a 1 million tonne per year green ammonia production and storage facility in India for export purpose, according to a statement from Greenko.

“The companies aim to form a JV to produce 1 MMTPA of green ammonia through a 1.3 GW green hydrogen plant leveraging Greenko’s exclusive partnership with John Cockerill,” it said, adding that it will be a major renewable energy project needing about 6 GW of solar and wind power combined with Greenko’s pumped-hydro energy storage platform to produce 1.4 GW of round-the-clock renewable power.

ONGC said “this MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub. The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute towards India’s target of producing of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030.”

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO and Managing Director at Greenko said: “this pioneering partnership will propel the transformation of India from a carbon-based fossil energy importer to an exporter of renewable energy derived products like green hydrogen, green ammonia and green molecules.“

