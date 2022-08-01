BP to invest £50m in new UK battery R&D facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BP to invest £50m in new UK battery R&D facility

BP (LON:BP) has outlined plans to invest up to £50 million in a new electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory in the UK.
By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2022, 7:25 am
© Supplied by BPVisualisation of BP's battery test centre at Pangbourne.
Visualisation of BP's battery test centre at Pangbourne.

Planned to open by the end of 2024, the new facilities will be located at the supermajor’s existing global headquarters for its Castrol business in Pangbourne, Berkshire. Around 400 staff currently work at the site, across technology, engineering and science roles.

The Pangbourne campus already undertakes research and development of fuels, lubricants and EV fluids and BP said the new facilities will help advance technologies and engineering to support hybrid and fully battery electric vehicles,

In addition, the advanced “e-fluid” technologies and engineering can be applied to other industries – such as thermal management fluids for data centres, the demand for which is rising exponentially.

News of the new investment comes just days ahead of the group’s second quarter results, in which its is expected to deliver record-breaking performance alongside its energy sector peers.

BP previously announced plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030, and this “additional” investment is provides further evidence of its “commitment” to the UK, it said.

“We’re backing Britain. We’re fully committed to the UK’s energy transition. This additional investment will help accelerate the transition to EVs by developing solutions to help decarbonise the transport sector. This is another example of our ambitious plans to do more, and go faster,” added BP head of country for the UK, Louise Kingham.

Castrol chief executive Michelle Jou said: “This significant new investment will now allow us to build additional strategic technologies and capabilities to further advance EV fluids for the future. The facilities will also be an amazing showcase to demonstrate our integrated technology expertise to customers as we help drive the transition to EVs.”

Richard Bartlett, senior vice president for BP’s Pulse EV charging business said the funding would also help the group co-develop battery and charger technology and digital solutions with its partners to help EVs “go further, charge faster and last longer.”

