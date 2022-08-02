Malaysia’s Petronas to explore CCS with six South Korean companies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Petronas today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six South Korean companies to undertake conceptual and feasibility studies towards establishing a full value chain related to carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, transport and storage.

The six companies are Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries, SK Earthon Co., Ltd., SK Energy Co., Ltd., GS Energy Corporation and Lotte Chemical Co, Petronas reported today.

The MoU will also involve the evaluation of potential CO2 storage sites in Malaysia and exploration of other areas across the CCS value chain, including the strengthening of cross-border CO2 transportation.

“The feasibility studies undertaken through this collaboration will identify suitable technologies for the CCS and transportation value chain, bringing Petronas closer towards establishing Malaysia as a leading regional CCS solutions hub,” said Petronas’ head of carbon management, Emry Hisham.