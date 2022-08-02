Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Wood to deliver design services for Salamander wind project off Peterhead

Wood (LON: WG) has been awarded the principal design and pre-FEED scope for Salamander, the 100MW floating windfarm to be built off Peterhead.
By Ryan Duff
02/08/2022, 3:39 pm Updated: 02/08/2022, 6:33 pm
The Aberdeen-headquartered group will manage pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) and will oversee the planning, costing and risk assessment of a FEED design process for the floating scheme.

The company will take charge of the interfaces with the Salamander foundation designer and provide design services for the subsea and onshore cables as well as grid and onshore electrical connection.

Wood’s work will also include wind turbine generator OEM engagement, collation of site data, ports, transport and installation analysis, and O&M strategy and certification.

Executive president of Wood consulting Azad Hessamodini said: “Given Scotland’s enviable renewable energy resources, the country has a tremendous opportunity to cement its position as a global leader in the fast-growing floating offshore wind market.

“Developments like the Salamander project will play a vital role in providing low-carbon energy for the region and in helping the UK to meet its ambitious decarbonisation targets.

“We are proud to be guiding the development of this innovative project and which could set the standard for future floating wind developments across the globe.”

Salamander wind farm

© Supplied by Wood
Salamander map

Salamander is a joint project by Irish developer Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea 7 and is contributing to the UK government’s target of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030.

This marks the second time Wood and Simply Blue Group have collaborated, having previously been awarded a pre-FEED contract for a proposed floating offshore wind farm located off the west coast of Ireland.

The project will use cutting-edge floating offshore wind technologies to support cost reduction for the commercial deployment of floating offshore wind.

Ørsted, the Danish power company, announced earlier this year that it will own an 80% share in the Peterhead offshore wind farm while Subsea 7 holds a minority share.

Salamander is intended to be progressed through the Crown Estate Scotland’s (CES) forthcoming Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round later this month.

Salamander project director Huw Bell said: “Salamander will provide a vital stepping-stone to delivering Scotland’s future commercial scale offshore wind buildout.

“This project can demonstrate a pathway to reducing cost, reducing risk, and developing Scotland as a destination for innovation, in time for the upcoming wave of larger scale developments from 2030 onwards.

“There’s no other project that offers such valuable and broad learnings for Scottish industry and stakeholders over the next few years.

“We look forward to working with the team at Wood to progress Salamander to the next stage of development.”

