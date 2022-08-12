Shell and Nickel Asia team up for renewable energy in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell and Nickel Asia team up for renewable energy in Philippines

Shell (LON:SHEL) has signed a collaboration agreement with Nickel Asia's renewable energy subsidiary, Emerging Power (EPI), to jointly develop, own, operate, and maintain renewable energy assets in the power hungry Philippines.
By Energy Voice
12/08/2022, 3:12 am
A Shell worker

The joint venture aims to complete 1 GW of projects by 2028, with the goal of eventually contributing up to 3 GW to the country’s renewable capacity by launching a series of projects on the islands of Luzon and Visayas. “The venture will concentrate on utility-scale solar PV while also looking into onshore wind and energy storage systems. According to industry estimates, 1 GW of solar PV can power the annual daytime consumption of more than 1.2 million homes in the country,” reported Enerdatics, a research company.

“Shell has a strong history in the country, thanks to its offshore oil and gas operations as well as its retail electricity supply arm, Shell Energy Philippines. Meanwhile, in recent years, EPI has aggressively expanded its renewable energy portfolio in the country. The company currently operates a 100MW solar farm in Bataan and is working on pilot geothermal projects in Mindoro and Biliran,” added the firm.

“In recent years, the Philippines has become a more appealing market for renewable energy in South East Asia, owing primarily to prompt regulatory action to improve the country’s energy matrix. The country’s reliance on fossil fuels has strained its economy and power supply mix since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a dramatic increase in rolling blackouts and a drop in the country’s annual GDP growth rate. In Jul’21, high-ranking administrative officials announced bipartisan support for legislation aimed at stimulating the domestic energy transition. The country’s current goal is to increase the share of renewables in its power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040, which would require the addition of 73.9 GW of renewable capacity over the next two decades. Chevron, wpd, Macquarie’s GIG-owned Blueleaf Energy, and AES are among the international investors who have announced partnerships to pursue onshore wind, geothermal, and utility-scale solar projects in the country in recent years,” noted Enerdatics.

