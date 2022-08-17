Video: We talk Scottish jobs on a boat ride to world’s largest floating wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video: We talk Scottish jobs on a boat ride to world’s largest floating wind farm

A Scotland Office Minister has talked up the importance of Scottish manufacturing credentials during a visit to the world's largest floating wind farm off Aberdeen.
By Ryan Duff
17/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 17/08/2022, 7:34 am

Operated by Flotation Energy, Lord Malcolm Offord made the visit to the Kincardine floating wind site nine miles south of Aberdeen, joined by Energy Voice.

The Under Secretary of State  said: “Being out here at the Kincardine wind farm brings into sharp focus the investment we’re putting into renewables and wind energy.

“Currently in the UK we have 10 gigawatts of energy coming from offshore wind and the government target by 2030 is to get that to 50 gigawatts.

“That’s a big ramp up in investment and a big commitment to the renewables agenda.”

When asked whether or not Scotland has the capacity to manufacture offshore wind projects domestically Minister Offord said: “Once again Scotland is at the forefront of the energy needs of the UK and is contributing more than 50% of the solution.

“I think the public has the right to ask ‘what benefit will Scotland get from that?’

© Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC T
Kincardine wind farm

“There’s no point in just selling off licences to overseas companies to bring in turbines made in China or the Middle East if we don’t actually end up with a supply chain in Scotland.

“So the point of me coming out here today was to see the scale of these things.

“The technology is Scottish, the Engineering is Scottish and the wind and wave is Scottish, we absolutely need to make sure that we get a supply chain that’s Scottish to make sure that we get jobs on the mainland in Scotland in the transition to net zero.

“I think that is the major objective that we all need to focus on in the immediate future.”

© Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC T
Minister Offord’s visit to Kincardine windfarm ‘We need to be able to do this in scotland’

When it was pointed out to the minister that the floating wind farm he was visiting was built between Spanish, French and Danish companies and he was asked if Scotland can achieve creating an offshore wind supply chain he said: “Absolutely! And that to me when I come out here, I think to myself in a way that is a waste of our resources, we need to be able to do this in Scotland.

“We really need to get around the table and think about how we do this.

“We need to build a pipeline of projects and we need to nurture an industry in Scotland that can buildup over time and take advantage of the opportunities out here and right now from where I stand, we don’t have that capability and we have to build that capability.”

Alongside the visit to the floating wind site, Minister Offord addressed the windfall tax issue.

“We talked at the start of this interview about the target to get to net zero by 2030 and that’s absolutely crucial.

“The only way we do that is investing in these sorts of wind farms and a lot of that investment comes from the hydrocarbon companies.

“So whether or not you put a windfall tax on them is a debate we need to have but what’s absolutely crucial is we should not do anything to create a disincentive for these companies to reinvest their profits into renewables.

“Personally, I would like to see them, if they are making surplus profits, let’s ensure  those profits are reinvested back into this [renewables] because this is the future and this is the long-term solution to getting energy costs down.”

 

