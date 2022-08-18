£454,000 invested into Orkney’s hydrogen infrastructure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government and the Highlands and Islands Enterprise have invested a combined £454,000 to help ensure a resilient supply of renewable hydrogen from Eday to the mainland to strengthen Orkney’s hydrogen infrastructure.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise contributed £54,000 while the Scottish government invested £400,000.

The aim of this investment is to improve future connectivity between emerging regional hydrogen hubs in the north of Scotland and the islands.

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has been awarded the cash to secure two hydrogen tube trailers that will contribute to improved hydrogen supply in Orkney.

EMEC recently supported OWPL’s proposal to develop the West of Orkney Windfarm, which could deliver renewable power to the Flotta Terminal, allowing green hydrogen to be produced on an industrial scale.

Net zero and energy secretary Michael Matheson said: “Scotland has the resources, the people and the ambition to become a world leader in hydrogen production – no more so than in Orkney, which is at the vanguard of our green energy revolution.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working with the energy sector to establish hydrogen as an important part of our a cleaner, greener energy system and deliver a fair and just transition to net zero.

“Our partnership and support of EMEC has helped to pave the way for a number of world-first tidal and hydrogen demonstration projects in Orkney.

“These projects have been instrumental in developing both hydrogen supply and demand on the islands.

“These trailers will help support a number of hydrogen projects on Orkney and help it continue to lead the way in Scotland’s emerging hydrogen sector.”

During a trip to Orkney, which included a tour of EMEC’s onshore facilities on Eday and Kirkwall Airport’s hydrogen-powered combined heat and power engine, Mr Matheson announced the funding.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise area manager Graeme Harrison said: “It is great to be able to support EMEC with this investment which will help maintain Orkney’s place at the global forefront of renewable energy development.

“Green hydrogen production is set to play a key role in Scotland’s journey towards a net zero future and could support the creation of many high quality jobs.”

EMEC managing director Neil Kermode added: “EMEC is really grateful for this important funding.

“We’ve seen huge growth in the interest in hydrogen in recent years and we need the means to transport the gas to where it is to be used.

“These trailers will improve the logistics and support exciting new projects.

“Since EMEC first produced hydrogen in 2017, we have helped projects explore the use of hydrogen for the decarbonisation of planes, road vehicles and ferries, but we feel we have barely scratched the surface.

“There is a lot more to do. These trailers will allow us to use the existing electrolyser more fully and will position EMEC to expand hydrogen production in the coming years.”

EMAC is a UKAS accredited test and research centre focusing on wave and tidal power development, located in the Heriot Watt University Orkney Campus.