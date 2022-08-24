Shell weighs Australia wind expansion amid clean energy push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell weighs Australia wind expansion amid clean energy push

European oil major Shell is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. Significantly, Australia’s offshore wind sector remains at a nascent stage of development.
By Bloomberg & Energy Voice
24/08/2022, 2:30 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 2:31 am
© BloombergFolch wind farm in Villafranca del Cid, Castell
Folch wind farm in Villafranca del Cid, Castell

European oil major Shell is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. Significantly, Australia’s offshore wind sector remains at a nascent stage of development.

Shell has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

“Shell is investigating opportunities to transform our Australian portfolio, with offshore wind opportunities being of interest,” a spokesperson said by email on Monday. The Australian Financial Review earlier reported the news.

Australia introduced changes to its legislation last year in a bid to accelerate the development of offshore wind. The country still gets the bulk of its power from coal, but is a world leader in solar and onshore wind. The legislation establishes a regulatory framework for the industry in commonwealth waters.

Still Australia’s offshore wind sector remains in the very early stages of development and is far behind the market leaders, China and Europe. However, the pipeline of projects has increased significantly over the past 18 months, David Dixon, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy told Energy Voice.

By 2030, according to Rystad’s outlook, only Star of the South, Australia’s first offshore wind project, gets built. The consultancy expects offshore wind power capacity to hit 2GW by 2028, 4GW by 2035 and 9GW by 2040.

Australian offshore wind gets a boost with 9GW target in Victoria

Shell isn’t the only European oil and gas giant aiming to expand in Australia. In June, BP Plc said it would take the lead in the $36 billion Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a project that aims to install 26 gigawatts of solar and wind farms over a vast 6,500-square-kilometer (2,500 square-mile) stretch of Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts