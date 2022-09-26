Chevron and MOECO study unlocking Japan’s geothermal potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Chevron and MOECO study unlocking Japan’s geothermal potential

Chevron New Energies International (Chevron), and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) today announced the signing of a joint collaboration agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
26/09/2022, 7:10 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by ShutterstockBP Japanese offshore wind
Japanese flag flutters in the wind

Chevron New Energies International (Chevron), and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) today announced the signing of a joint collaboration agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.

“Building on Chevron and MOECO’s long-standing relationship, the new collaboration will study geothermal resource potential across Japan and will evaluate the effectiveness of Advanced Closed Loop (ACL) technology for a future joint pilot project in Japan. Both companies may also assess potential collaboration for advanced geothermal technology opportunities using ACL globally,” Chevron said in a statement.

Unlike conventional geothermal projects, which use traditional steam turbines requiring high temperatures often found in concentrated locations limited by geological characteristics, ACL can potentially enable access to geothermal resources at a wider range of temperatures and geologies through the application of alternative technology above and below the surface.

Japan has a geothermal potential of 23,470 megawatts, behind only the US and Indonesia, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, says. However, actual generating capacity totals only 600 MW, trailing countries like the Philippines, New Zealand and Mexico with less than half as much potential.

METI, which is responsible for Japan’s energy policy, requested 18.3 billion yen ($166 million) in the fiscal 2022 budget for exploration and development of new geothermal sources, up roughly 60% from 11 billion yen allocated in 2021, reported Nikkei Asia last year.

“Chevron and MOECO share a goal of delivering lower carbon energy solutions, while meeting the need for reliable, affordable energy,” said Barbara Harrison, vice president of Offsets & Emerging, Chevron New Energies. “This collaboration provides an opportunity for Chevron to combine its subsurface capabilities and technologies with MOECO’s intimate knowledge of Japan’s geothermal potential resource geology and its long history of responsible resource development. The joint team will have the opportunity to test emerging geothermal technology in a real world setting with significant scaling up potential.”

“MOECO entered the geothermal business in 2012 and has been expanding its geothermal portfolio since then. In parallel with conventional geothermal, we have been studying ACL technology for many years and we believe this collaboration with Chevron utilising ACL technology could unlock tremendous geothermal resources in Japan,” said Hirotaka Hamamoto, CEO of MOECO. “This joint collaboration with Chevron, who has been a valued partner of MOECO for several decades in the energy industry, is intended to open a new chapter in the geothermal industry as MOECO aims to continue contributing to an environmentally sustainable world as a member of the Mitsui & CO’s group companies.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts