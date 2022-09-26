Nearly half of UK offshore wind capacity owned by foreign governments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Nearly half of UK offshore wind capacity owned by foreign governments

Nearly half of UK offshore wind capacity is controlled by state-owned or majority state-owned foreign entities, according to a new report.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/09/2022, 7:20 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted cable faults
Orsted's Hornsea One wind farm

Nearly half of UK offshore wind capacity is controlled by state-owned or majority state-owned foreign entities, according to a new report.

Thinktank Common Wealth shared analysis with Sky News which found that Orsted of Denmark, majority-owned by the Danish government, and Equinor of Norway top the list with 20% and 9% respectively.

They’re followed by state-owned groups in Sweden, Italy, China and France,

The UK came in 12th of the list behind the UAE, Ireland, Germany, Japan and Malaysia.

In 2021 alone, £2.5bn of energy bills paid by UK customers went to foreign state-owned entities.

Common Wealth compiled the stats via publicly available data from Crown Estate.

Public ownership

Director Matthew Laurence told Sky: “Public ownership of renewable power is already widespread in the North Sea – it just benefits other countries.

“It is time we correct that by creating a UK green energy generator: it would roll out clean power infrastructure faster, fairer, and more affordably than the status quo.”

The research found 58% of offshore wind capacity is owned by private businesses, of which a third are UK headquartered.

It said the size of foreign-owned interests is because the UK government only owns a small share in research and innovation incubator Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, which has a tiny interest in capacity.

Policies

The Scottish Government pledged in 2017 to create a publicly-owned not-for-profit state energy company, though the plans have fallen by the wayside.

Labour has also dropped a pledge to nationalise energy companies and water.

The trades union congress has also mooted a “public energy champion” to invest excess profits into measures like insulation of homes.

It comes as the Labour Party conference is underway in Liverpool, with leader Sir Keir Starmer to deliver a keynote speech on Tuesday about turning the UK into a clean energy “superpower”.

The policy plan includes making the UK the first major economy in the world to generate all of its electricity without fossil fuels.

It comes in stark contrast to new Prime Minister Liz Truss who is pushing ahead with a new North Sea licensing round next month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts