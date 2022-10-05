Study finds 27,000 jobs supported by Scottish renewables, but more data needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Study finds 27,000 jobs supported by Scottish renewables, but more data needed

A new study estimates that the Scottish renewables sector supported the equivalent of over 27,000 jobs across the economy in 2020, but calls for better data collection from both governments.
By Andrew Dykes
05/10/2022, 4:18 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALBusy scenes in the Cromarty Firth. The large floating crane barge, Seajacks Scylla loads wind turbine base platforms at the Nigg Energy Park for the Moray East offshore windfarm The Normand Subsea docks at the Nigg Energy Park.
The report published by trade body Scottish Renewables and prepared by Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) finds that the nation’s renewables industry had a turnover of just under £3.1 billion and provided 8,450 full-time equivalent (FTE) direct jobs in 2020.

However, the sector is not currently defined in national statistics published by either the UK or Scottish Governments.

Its size was therefore estimated using the most recent data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – a different methodology to that which informed the Scottish Government’s claim that there were around 4,900 renewables roles in Scotland in 2019.

Including an estimated 8,800 FTE ‘indirect’ roles in supply chain and related jobs, and nearly 10,000 ‘induced’ FTE jobs supported by employee and business spending – in hospitality and retail, for example – the FAI report suggests the industry is responsible for over 27,000 FTE jobs across the Scottish economy.

Roles relating to onshore wind (10,120) and offshore wind (6,735) make up more than half this total, followed by hydropower (4,395) and renewable heat (2,770), as well as smaller contributions from technologies such as solar, wave and tidal and bioenergy.

© Supplied by Fraser of Allander I
FTE employment supported by renewable technologies, 2020.

In economic terms, FAI finds these effects add up to more than £5.6 billion of output, and over £2.5bn of gross value added (GVA) to the economy.

Within this total, onshore wind was responsible for nearly £2.5 billion in turnover, with offshore wind and hydropower both providing more than £1.1 billion.

‘Caution’ needed

While the sector is clearly a net economic contributor, the figures highlight the potential mismatch between various analyses of clean energy roles.

Deputy first minister John Swinney faced harsh criticism in the past over a prediction made in 2010 that the offshore wind sector could employ nearly 30,000 people by 2020. Estimates that year put the real figure closer to 1,900 – a result decried by union bosses.

The FAI makes clear its latest assessments should be “treated with a degree of caution,” noting that the nature of ONS data collection and the fact that its modelling is based on trends from 2018 means there is “significant uncertainty” in its 2020 estimates.

Figures “should only be used to provide a sense of magnitude of the economic impacts during the survey year rather than be used as evidence of how the sector is developing over the short term,” it states.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said the report showed “an encouraging sign of how much the Scottish economy is benefiting” from the industry’s work but urged governments to improve data collection to ensure this was captured accurately.

“As an industry we want to demonstrate how we are adding to the UK and Scottish economy and we want to be able to track how well we are progressing with the transition to a cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy system in the UK,” she said.

“We urgently need much more robust data collection to understand how the renewable energy industry is performing and evolving across the UK.

“Scottish Renewables urges the UK and Scottish Governments to develop stronger data on the renewable energy sector. This will support transparency and accountability for government and industry economic and environmental targets.”

FAI fellow James Black added: “While the industry clearly plays a critical role in progress towards net-zero targets, it also provides many economic opportunities for Scotland. These opportunities include the potential for technological development, new export markets, and prosperity for rural parts of Scotland that may otherwise be economically left behind.

“However, opportunities do not provide prosperity in themselves. To ensure that Scotland makes the most of its renewable potential it is important that government and industry can adequately measure whether progress is being made.”

