Renewables/Energy Transition

Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

Firms behind the bid for a Forth Green Freeport estimate 7,000 new Fife jobs can be created if plans are approved.
By Maria Gran for The Courier
11/10/2022, 7:04 am
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport.

Forth Ports, Babcock and Scarborough Muir Group are behind the bid for a green freeport in the Forth, which they believe has the potential to deliver £1 billion of investment and 7,000 green jobs.

Green Freeport jobs at Rosyth would mainly serve shipping logistics, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding, in addition to the assembly of offshore wind and low carbon energy generation.

This will come from the development of nearly 150 hectares of land at Rosyth, identified as part of the prospective Forth Green Freeport.

The bid includes plans for a new freight terminal, offshore renewable manufacturing and green power generating capacity.

It will also enable development of large scale advanced manufacturing, skills and innovation onsite, alongside a proposed new rail freight connection.

Benefits for Fife

Babcock International chief executive David Lockwood said the vision for Rosyth builds on the recent success at their facilities.

“The green freeport would enhance the multi-million pound investment in infrastructure, digitisation and skills at Babcock’s Rosyth facilities over the last decade and underpin our large-scale manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

“It would also complement our work with partners through the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus, a global centre of excellence for large-scale advanced manufacturing, offering access to the latest industrial techniques and technology, innovation advice and skills development.”

The Forth Green Freeport bid proposes specific tax and customs sites within Fife at Rosyth and Burntisland.

Other locations and infrastructure across South West Fife and Mid Fife are also set to benefit and form a key part of the bid.

Forth Green Freeport jobs across Scotland

Green ports are the Scottish Government’s spin on freeports, designated zones with lower tax levies and less regulations designed to fuel economic growth in disadvantaged areas.

They will offer “streamlined planning processes” and a “customs reliefs” package, with a focus on net zero and energy transition.

The bid has the potential to generate 50,000 new green jobs across Scotland and unlock £6bn of private and public investment.

© Supplied by Forth Ports
Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond said a new daily freight ferry between Rosyth and Belgium would also boost trade for Fife.

“Scotland needs to boost its international connectivity and our plan for new freight hub and rail terminals will offer manufacturers and shippers a fast-track route to global and European markets directly via the North Sea,” he said.

“Our plan builds upon the recent DFDS announcement, which aims to see the return of a direct daily freight ferry route to northern Europe from Scotland, while offering an alternative to the congested Dover Straits and reducing dependence on road transport, while boosting trade.”

