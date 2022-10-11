Westwood: Offshore wind has potential to grow 2.5 times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Westwood: Offshore wind has potential to grow 2.5 times

Westwood, the energy market research and consultancy firm, has found that the global offshore wind market has the potential to grow 2.5 times, with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers.
By Ryan Duff
11/10/2022, 1:25 pm
Westwood Offshore wind
David Linden: head of energy transition at Westwood

Westwood, the energy market research and consultancy firm, has found that the global offshore wind market has the potential to grow 2.5 times, with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers.

This is strengthened by new market expansion with over 20 GW of leases up for grabs in countries which have not previously held a licensing round, such as Canada, Colombia, and India.

In response to these market changes, Westwood has announced changes to its WindLogix solution, the market intelligence tool that the firm launched last year.

Now providing data searches and in-depth profiles, as well as a thematic report series, all on a global basis, changes to the programme include;  greater coverage of offshore wind leases (including key financial metrics), an offshore wind farm transaction database, coverage of offshore wind PPAs and tracking government awards of financial support to projects.

This comes as the Floating Offshore Wind event is set to come to Aberdeen. More than 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the P&J Live for the event on 12th October.

Senior analyst, offshore wind at Westwood, Peter Lloyd-Williams, said: “This growth will present huge opportunities and challenges to the sector – both for the supply chain delivering existing projects and the developers exploring new opportunities.

“As the offshore wind industry tries to do it all to deliver the energy transition, understanding the full breadth of the market is more important than ever.”

Head of energy transition at Westwood, David Linden, added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the offshore wind market, but equally, we’re faced with lots of unknowns.

“New markets, new developers, and new suppliers are all entering at pace which makes up-to-date market intelligence imperative to decision making.

“Recognising this need, we’ve scaled in-step to provide both existing and new customers with the reliable and wide-ranging market intelligence insights they need to identify and compare opportunities and get up to speed quickly, with all commercial and supply chain data in one place.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts