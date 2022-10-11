New initiative to support professional development in late life and decommissioning services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

New initiative to support professional development in late life and decommissioning services

A new initiative aimed at supporting the career development of people moving into late life and decommissioning has been launched.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/10/2022, 1:46 pm
© Supplied by Creegan CommsEPLLD Vice Chair Alanna Kidd (Fairfield) and Chair, William Garston (XODUS)
Spearheaded by Decom North Sea, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and consultancy Xodus, the scheme seeks to foster future talent in the sector, covering oil and gas, nuclear and renewables.

Emerging Professionals in Late Life & Decommissioning (EPLLD) is free to join and will offer a series of events, mentoring and guidance to members.

The goal is to improve understanding of the opportunities that lie ahead, widen networks and help identify blockers and enablers to future talent development.

EPLLD has been established by a founding quorum of emerging professionals, steered by chair William Garston, a senior decommissioning engineer at Xodus, and vice chair, Alanna Kidd, Decom project engineer at Fairfield.

Sponsors of the initiative are Sam Long, chief executive of Decom North Sea, Suzie Coull, OEUK business adviser – decommissioning and wells, and Gareth Jones, Xodus decommissioning division manager.

© Supplied by Creegan Comms
EPLLD sponsor, Sam Long (DNS), Alanna Kidd and William Garston.

Mr Garston said “It is already clear that a sustainable workforce will shortly become one of the decommissioning sector’s biggest challenges. This group seeks to address this with immediate effect by nurturing both technical and personal development, promoting opportunities and showcasing the diverse and challenging career path that is late life and decommissioning.”

Ms Kidd added: “We cannot dispute the impact a global pandemic has upon individuals’ opportunity and ability to network in a professional context. Our key objective is to facilitate or reignite the connections which make for a thriving, sustainable sector, whether those be with individuals, academic institutions, companies or trade organisations.”

EPLLD will hold its inaugural, online workshop on October 21.

For details of how to join, visit the Eventbrite listing , join the EPLLD members group on LinkedIn or email emerging.professionals@decomnorthsea.com 

