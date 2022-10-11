New initiative to support professional development in late life and decommissioning services

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new initiative aimed at supporting the career development of people moving into late life and decommissioning has been launched.

Spearheaded by Decom North Sea, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and consultancy Xodus, the scheme seeks to foster future talent in the sector, covering oil and gas, nuclear and renewables.

Emerging Professionals in Late Life & Decommissioning (EPLLD) is free to join and will offer a series of events, mentoring and guidance to members.

The goal is to improve understanding of the opportunities that lie ahead, widen networks and help identify blockers and enablers to future talent development.

EPLLD has been established by a founding quorum of emerging professionals, steered by chair William Garston, a senior decommissioning engineer at Xodus, and vice chair, Alanna Kidd, Decom project engineer at Fairfield.

Sponsors of the initiative are Sam Long, chief executive of Decom North Sea, Suzie Coull, OEUK business adviser – decommissioning and wells, and Gareth Jones, Xodus decommissioning division manager.

© Supplied by Creegan Comms

Mr Garston said “It is already clear that a sustainable workforce will shortly become one of the decommissioning sector’s biggest challenges. This group seeks to address this with immediate effect by nurturing both technical and personal development, promoting opportunities and showcasing the diverse and challenging career path that is late life and decommissioning.”

Ms Kidd added: “We cannot dispute the impact a global pandemic has upon individuals’ opportunity and ability to network in a professional context. Our key objective is to facilitate or reignite the connections which make for a thriving, sustainable sector, whether those be with individuals, academic institutions, companies or trade organisations.”

EPLLD will hold its inaugural, online workshop on October 21.

For details of how to join, visit the Eventbrite listing , join the EPLLD members group on LinkedIn or email emerging.professionals@decomnorthsea.com