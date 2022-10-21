Energy bosses warn prices bill puts billions of investment ‘in jeopardy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Energy bosses warn prices bill puts billions of investment ‘in jeopardy’

UK energy bosses warned that £100 billion of planned sector investment risked being undermined by a suite of new government policies which seek to cap both consumer bills and generator earnings.
By Andrew Dykes
21/10/2022, 4:00 pm Updated: 21/10/2022, 4:03 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesSSE Renewables' Toddleburn wind farm.
SSE Renewables' Toddleburn wind farm.

UK energy bosses warned that £100 billion of planned sector investment risked being undermined by a suite of new government policies which seek to cap both consumer bills and generator earnings.

In a 21 October letter written to Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and seen by Energy Voice, business leaders warned that proposals contained in the government’s Energy Prices Bill “threaten to undermine the long-established principle of strong, independent regulation of the energy sector.”

Signatories to the letter, which include Energy UK chairman Lord Hutton and the heads of energy giants such as SSE, EON, ScottishPower, Centrica, RWE and Uniper, said they were “alarmed” to see clauses contained within the Bill that propose “extensive new powers” for ministers in relation to the regulation of the sector.

It follows a series of policy announcements aimed at curbing rising energy costs for consumers and businesses.

However, recent additions to the Bill include a proposal to enact a “cost-plus revenue limit” capping the amount green energy generators can make.

The energy sector has already decried the measures, which it said would act as a “de-facto windfall tax”.

Friday’s letter says the revenue limits are significant enough on their own to jeopardise the £100bn in planned investment energy investment up to 2030.

However, it pointed to the “concerning” potential for market interventions, including giving the Secretary of State powers to intervene to extend duration and intervene in the level of the Default Tariff Cap, and powers to modify licenses and issue directions

This, the signatories said, “has the potential to impact just about everything energy companies do on an indefinite basis.”

“As it stands the Bill would offer no protection from any resulting financial implications for companies from following such directions, and little in the way of checks and balances typically seen in regulated markets.”

“We therefore urge the Government to take on board these concerns and act accordingly,” it concludes.

© Supplied by SSE
Signatories include Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive Officer of SSE.

‘Proper scrutiny’ prevented

Introduced on October 12, the Bill is currently at the committee stage in the House of Lords, having already cleared the Commons.

It goes on to say that said the speed of its progress “prevents proper scrutiny of changes with long-standing and profound consequences for the energy sector.”

They call for its contents to be “reconsidered and amended” so that it focuses solely on ensuring support for household and businesses over the winter.

The letter reiterates that the sector’s mooted £100bn investment is dependent on a “strong, stable regulatory environment.”

In the meantime, the authors said they wished to underline a continuing commitment to work with Ofgem and the government to navigate “the next difficult six months and beyond”.

Energy UK has been approached for comment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts