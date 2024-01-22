UK homes could see steepest fall in energy bills since summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK homes could see steepest fall in energy bills since summer

By Bloomberg
22/01/2024, 3:23 pm
© Bloomberguk energy prices
Electricity transmission pylons next to a block of residential apartments in St Neots, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

British households could see their energy bills fall nearly 16% by spring as prices continue to ease from crisis levels, bringing relief to homes with stretched budgets.

Regulator Ofgem’s annualized price cap is likely to be £1,620 ($2,061) by April, a £308 decrease from January bills of around £1,928, with prices expected to continue to fall throughout the year, according to estimates from consultancy Cornwall Insight.

Wholesale energy prices have dropped since mid-November, which is likely to trigger the fall in price cap, the consultancy said in a note on Monday. The Ofgem price cap represents an annual bill for a typical household and reflects wholesale power and gas prices.

However, the consultancy ruled out any imminent fall in prices to pre-crisis levels.

“Though recent trends hint at possible stabilization, a full return to pre-crisis energy bills isn’t on the horizon,” Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight said. “Shifts in where and how Europe sources its gas and power, alongside continued market jitters over geopolitical events, mean we are likely still facing costs hundreds of pounds above historical averages for a while.”

© Source: Ofgem, Cornwall Insight
The change in the Ofgem price cap since before the crisis

Prices are much lower than the peaks seen last winter — when the government stepped in to subsidize bills — but remain more than 50% above historic levels, keeping a strain on consumers hit by a cost-of-living because most UK government support ended in 2023.

Ofgem reported in December that customer debt by the autumn of 2023 had ballooned to £2.9 billion.

Separately, the conflict in the Middle East and the shipping disruptions that followed have so far had muted impact on the market, Lowrey added.

“Healthy energy stocks and a positive supply outlook are keeping the wholesale market stable.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts