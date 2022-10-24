Australia joins pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Australia joins pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030

Australia joined the Global Methane Pledge, becoming one of the last major developed economies to sign on to an effort to reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas 30% from 2020 levels by the end of this decade.
By Bloomberg
24/10/2022, 3:04 am
© Supplied by AP Photo/ Mark Bakeraustrlia energy crisis
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Announcing the decision to sign the methane pledge on Sunday, Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said meeting the 2030 target could help avoid 2C (3.6F) of warming across the planet.

“Methane is 24% of Australia’s emissions and we are the world’s 11th biggest emitter of methane, so it’s very important that we have a seat at the table and we are part of the solution,” he said, adding that the main sources of the gas in Australia were mining and agriculture.

Canberra’s participation is the latest push by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government to improve the nation’s climate standing on the world stage. In September, the government passed a law requiring a 43% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and setting a net zero goal by 2050, its first binding emissions-reduction target.

Cutting methane releases in Australia could prove tricky if farmer or miners balk at the changes needed to meet the agreement’s goals. Officials in New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter, said in October its farmers will start to pay a levy on agricultural emissions by 2025, a move Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said would be a world first.

The cheapest way to for Australia to significantly reduce emissions of the gas are to reduce leaks from coal mines, according to a recent analysis from energy think tank Ember. The pits spew more than 1 million metric tons of methane each year, contributing nearly a quarter of the country’s emissions of the gas, the group said in its analysis.

Existing, effective technologies and approaches to cut methane emissions in mines cost about A$270 ($168) per ton of methane, compared to agriculture, where costs are roughly four times higher, according to Ember, which cited data from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and the United Nations Environment Programme.

To achieve the cuts in the report, Australia would need to phase out thermal coal mines, reduce methane releases from existing mines and stop any new coal mines or expansions. The nation could achieve some rapid decreases by first closing its gassiest mines.

Bowen said he would be working with domestic and international partners on “sensible plans” to reduce methane emissions, but ruled out any new taxes or livestock reductions to meet the target. He said the targets were global, rather than specific to Australia, and “non-binding.”

Methane is the primary component of natural gas and can also be released during oil and coal production. Livestock burp methane and landfills generate the gas when organic material breaks down in the absence of oxygen. If released directly into the atmosphere, methane traps more than 80 times the heat of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years.

Australia announced A$5 million ($3.2 million) in new research funding on Sunday to examine how best to reduce emissions from livestock through low-emission feeds.

The global methane pledge was introduced by US President Joe Biden in November 2021 and more than 120 countries have joined the effort. The previous Australian government under then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to sign the pact in 2021, deepening impressions that the country was reluctant to take action on climate change.

