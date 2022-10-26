Welsh Government to create state-owned renewables developer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Welsh Government to create state-owned renewables developer

The Welsh Government has said it will create a publicly owned clean energy developer in a bid to shore up energy security and address rising consumer energy bills.
By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2022, 6:30 am
Onshore wind turbines, Wales.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday Welsh Minister for Climate Change Julie James said the organisation would be formed in response to energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing threats of climate and natural emergencies.

The agency would aim to establish more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of locally owned generation by 2030, amid a wider “scale up” of renewable energy.

It will do so initially through the development of onshore wind projects on woodland estate held by the Welsh Government.

In a statement the administration said that some renewable energy projects on these estates have already been developed by foreign state-owned energy developers, meaning profits from the projects would be returned to their respective countries.

The Minister said energy profits from the Welsh national developer would deliver benefits for people in Wales.

Surplus funds generated through the new developer will go back into the public purse to be reinvested in improving energy efficiency in homes and “creating good quality, home grown, clean energy jobs.”

Ms James said: “We want to harvest our wind and use it to produce power that directly benefits people in Wales.

“We will set up a publicly-owned renewable energy developer. This is a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the transition we need.

“We are in a climate emergency and our approach is in stark contrast to the UK Government that is focusing on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations.”

She called the action “an historic moment for Wales.”

“If other countries are anything to go by, then we should expect considerable returns from our investment and – as we share the ambitions of these other nations – we have a genuine opportunity to produce an income that will really help us to deliver here,” she added.

“We are taking positive action to ensure we deliver on our net zero commitments in ways that benefit our communities.”

The move follows a policy mooted by Labour leader Kier Starmer, in which he pledged to create a publicly-owned energy company within the first year of a Labour government in Westminster.

Dubbed Great British Energy (GBE), he said the company would look to take advantage of opportunities in clean British power.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s SNP pledged to create a similar entity in 2017. Speaking at that year’s SNP conference, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the not-for-profit company would sell gas and electricity to customers at low or wholesale prices by 2021.

However last year the party said efforts had been “halted” in light of the pandemic, with work instead “refocused” on a public energy agency.

