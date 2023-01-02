Government set to publish net zero review in early 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Government set to publish net zero review in early 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's commitment to tackling climate change could face scrutiny early in the new year with the publication of a review into the UK's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
By Energy Reporter
02/01/2023, 7:55 am
Chris Skidmore arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. June 25, 2019.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has said the review, carried out by departing Tory MP Chris Skidmore, will be published in the new year.

Mr Skidmore was asked to consider how the country could deliver “maximum economic growth and investment” alongside the Government’s climate change ambitions, while also considering the need for energy security and the costs for the public.

A Government spokesperson said it remained “absolutely committed to net zero, but with Russia weaponising energy across Europe, we must make sure we reach our target in a way that protects energy security and does not place undue burdens on businesses or consumers”.

“We thank Chris Skidmore MP for his efforts in producing this rapid review and will publish it in the new year.”

Shortly after taking office Mr Sunak travelled to Egypt for Cop27, despite Downing Street indicating that he was not planning to attend.

While there, the Prime Minister told world leaders and delegates it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.

But in December Mr Sunak faced serious criticism from environmentalists, after the Government gave the go-ahead for a new coal mine in Whitehaven in Cumbria, the first of its kind for 30 years.

At the time, Communities Secretary Michael Gove insisted the scheme would be a net zero emissions project, even as experts warned that it sent the wrong signal to industry about climate commitments to cutting emissions to zero overall.

Mr Skidmore is one of several high-profile Tory MPs not running again for Parliament.

Announcing his decision to leave the Commons, the MP said he wanted to play his “own small part” in the UK’s shift to net zero.

