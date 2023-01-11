Scottish Government mulls upping offshore wind ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scottish Government mulls upping offshore wind ambitions

Scottish ministers are considering whether to increase the country’s current offshore wind rollout targets.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/01/2023, 12:44 pm Updated: 11/01/2023, 12:44 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© EVENING EXPRESSScottish Government offshore wind
The Aberdeen Bay Windfarm

Scottish ministers are considering whether to increase the country’s current offshore wind rollout targets.

As part of its recently published energy strategy, Holyrood pledged to consult on whether a greater ambition for turbine deployment by 2030 and 2045 should be set, and what that level should be.

Currently, the goal is to have at least 8 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in Scottish waters by 2030, as per 2020’s Offshore Wind Policy Statement.

It is hoped that raising the bar will spur on developers, in a move that has been hailed as “bold, ambitious and potentially transformative” by key figures from within the renewables industry.

By 2030, government hopes to have more than 20 gigawatts (GW) of “additional low-cost renewable electricity generation capacity”, both onshore and offshore.

A consultation will also be held to determine new targets for the rollout of solar, wave and tidal developments.

On hydrogen, ministers are planning for the low carbon fuel to provide 5GW of Scotland’s energy needs by the end of the decade, rising to 25GW by 2045.

Scottish Renewables’ director of policy, Morag Watson said: “The Scottish Government’s draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan are bold, ambitious and potentially transformative pieces of work, and are to be welcomed as another important piece of the net-zero puzzle.

Morag Watson, Scottish Renewables

“We are particularly encouraged by the government’s commitment to consult on increasing our ambition for offshore wind power and setting targets for solar and tidal and wave energy generation.

“We must however remember that many barriers still stand in the way of our industry’s continued development, and that we need strong action – and all renewable energy technology options on the table – as we develop the low-carbon energy system of the future.

“Finally, Scottish Renewables asked The Scottish Government to enhance export support for Scottish suppliers and are pleased to see a renewables export plan will be published in early 2023.”

While oil and gas statements grabbed most of the headlines, the primary aim of the Scottish Government’s new strategy is to detail how it plans to deliver a just transition to a low carbon energy system.

In the document, ministers underline the need to “maximise the use of Scottish manufactured components” in energy transition projects.

It is welcome pledge, though one that has been made countless times before, and a lack of hard and fast local content targets remains a point of concerns for workers and unions.

© Supplied by Offshore Wind Consul
John MacAskill

John MacAskill, global managing director of renewables at consultancy firm at ABL Group, said: “Certainly the opportunity of a just transition is there, but for that we need significant focus on supporting the development of a suitable supply chain. And this has got a patchy history in London as well as Edinburgh.”

