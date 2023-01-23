UK asks households to reduce power for second day as wind fades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK asks households to reduce power for second day as wind fades

The UK’s grid operator asked three reserve coal units to be ready to supply power and consumers to curb demand on Tuesday, as it tries for a second consecutive day to plug the gap left by a dearth of wind generation.
By Bloomberg
23/01/2023, 4:54 pm Updated: 23/01/2023, 5:36 pm
© BloombergA light on at a residential home near an electricity transmission tower in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The measures demonstrate how vulnerable Britain remains to colder weather and fluctuations in wind output as it struggles to alleviate its energy crunch. Monday marked the first time British households were asked to help balance the network after freezing temperatures caused demand to spike.

National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator asked two units of Drax Group Plc’s coal station and one from Electricite de France SA’s West Burton plant to warm up from Tuesday just after 4 a.m. After spending about £1.3 million ($1.6 million) Monday to incentivize households to save energy, the operator will seek to cut another 341 megawatts of demand on Tuesday between 4:30 and 6 p.m., according to its website.

So far, National Grid has been testing its Demand Flexibility Service to set incentives at the right level to entice consumers to take part. Last week Centrica Plc, the UK’s biggest energy supplier, said it would double payments to households willing to save power during peak demand times this winter.

Households that have volunteered to take part in the plan through their energy supplier could receive a £12 discount for not using the oven between 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday, according to estimates by LCP Delta.

“Tightness is predicted to remain for the beginning of this week,” said Rajiv Gogna, Partner at LCP Delta, adding that the situation should ease from Wednesday thanks to higher temperatures and wind output.

The grid operator had asked three coal units to warm in preparation for Monday evening’s peak, but stood down the request when it became clear there was enough generation to meet demand. The operator set aside as much as £395 million to pay coal units earmaked for closure to stay active this winter as reserve capacity. The UK is targeting a phase-out of coal-fired power by 2024.

