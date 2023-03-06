Eni, Adnoc agree to clean energy co-operation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eni and Adnoc have announced a new deal to cut emissions faster and increase co-operation in clean energy.

They signed the agreement during a visit of President Giorgia Meloni to the United Arab Emirates. She observed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Adnoc group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber signed the deal. It outlines a framework for co-operation for joint projects on energy transition, sustainability and decarbonisation.

Descalzi said the “agreement leverages the strategic relationship that Eni and Adnoc developed over the years, to strengthen our cooperation for decarbonization and for a just energy transition. It comes at a crucial time, in a difficult international juncture and in view of the upcoming COP28, where the UAE, as hosting country, are expected to set out their vision for a clean energy transition agenda.”

Eni said the companies may work together in renewable energy, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), tackling methane emissions and other areas. They also will consider co-operation in sustainable development within the energy industry.

Italy and the UAE agreed to increase their governmental relations.

Meloni expressed her thanks to Al Nahyan. The agreement opened a “new, solid chapter” between the two countries. This “opens up multiple opportunities and will allow us, together, to achieve great results,” she said.

A joint statement said the two countries had “agreed to promote bilateral relations as an embodiment of their common and strong determination to cooperate at all levels”.

Meloni then went on to India for high-level talks.