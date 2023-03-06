Eni, Adnoc agree to clean energy co-operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Eni, Adnoc agree to clean energy co-operation

Eni said the companies may work together in renewable energy, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), tackling methane emissions and other areas.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/03/2023, 7:40 am
Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni

Eni and Adnoc have announced a new deal to cut emissions faster and increase co-operation in clean energy.

They signed the agreement during a visit of President Giorgia Meloni to the United Arab Emirates. She observed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Adnoc group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber signed the deal. It outlines a framework for co-operation for joint projects on energy transition, sustainability and decarbonisation.

Descalzi said the “agreement leverages the strategic relationship that Eni and Adnoc developed over the years, to strengthen our cooperation for decarbonization and for a just energy transition. It comes at a crucial time, in a difficult international juncture and in view of the upcoming COP28, where the UAE, as hosting country, are expected to set out their vision for a clean energy transition agenda.”

Eni said the companies may work together in renewable energy, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), tackling methane emissions and other areas. They also will consider co-operation in sustainable development within the energy industry.

Italy and the UAE agreed to increase their governmental relations.

Meloni expressed her thanks to Al Nahyan. The agreement opened a “new, solid chapter” between the two countries. This “opens up multiple opportunities and will allow us, together, to achieve great results,” she said.

A joint statement said the two countries had “agreed to promote bilateral relations as an embodiment of their common and strong determination to cooperate at all levels”.

Meloni then went on to India for high-level talks.

