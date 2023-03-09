UK in talks with US to limit damage from wave of green subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK in talks with US to limit damage from wave of green subsidies

By Bloomberg
09/03/2023, 3:49 pm
© TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Graham Stuart arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, 07 September 2022.
The British government is in talks with the United States and European Union to prevent potential trade barriers from harming its position in the green-energy race.

The UK — one of the world’s largest markets for offshore wind — is working “closely” with the US to make sure elements of the Inflation Reduction Act don’t hurt British supply chains, among other issues, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Houston.

“We’ll work closely, as we are doing, with the administration to make sure some of the elements of the IRA don’t block UK supply chains, for instance,” said Stuart about the talks. “I would say they are going pretty well and the EU are engaged in it similarly.”

Stuart’s remarks come as the UK’s shift to cleaner energy has faced strong criticism by the government’s independent climate watchdog, which on Thursday said ministers lacked the “urgency” of foreign counterparts.

Energy firms have been drawn in particular by President Joe Biden’s IRA, which is luring investors with generous tax credits to accelerate the country’s renewable-energy development.

“We must make sure we don’t have trade barriers being put up to each other’s green goods because that will slow it down and cost our consumers more,” Stuart said.

The UK’s more developed policies on so-called contracts-for-difference — which guarantee revenue for renewables  — and leadership in offshore wind has made it a good place for investment, according to Stuart.

“Against the US, we’re far more developed,” he said. “The tax credits are, I hope, an effective, but essentially in some ways quite a crude, mechanism.”

Stuart declined to provide details on what’s due in the UK’s government budget announcement next Wednesday, but emphasized plans for nuclear, carbon capture and hydrogen projects were being worked on.

