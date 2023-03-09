Energean brings NEA/NI online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Energean brings NEA/NI online

Energean approved the plan in January 2021. As such, the time it took from final investment decision (FID) to first gas is two years and two months.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/03/2023, 4:03 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Energean chief executive Mathios Rigas
Energean chief executive Mathios Rigas

Energean has reported production starting at its North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI) project, offshore Egypt.

The NEA 6 well has started producing gas, from the Yazzi field. The company plans to bring the remaining three wells to start up over 2023, it said.

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said developing NEA/NI was a “good example of our commitment to Egypt”. He noted the importance of the company’s partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS).

“We are delighted to bring on new production into our East Mediterranean gas-focused portfolio, as well as meeting the needs of Egypt and Egyptians through underwriting energy security with reliable supply that has a lower carbon footprint than alternative sources of domestic energy,” Rigas said.

The shallow water project is tied back to Energean’s North Abu Qir III platform. Energean’s share of production will peak at 15,000-20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, with 88% of volumes being gas.

The project has an estimated 39 million boe of 2P reserves.

Energean approved the plan in January 2021. As such, the time it took from final investment decision (FID) to first gas is two years and two months.

Three of the four wells are targeting the NEA development, while the fourth is to develop NI. RWE discovered the NI resources in 1999 and the NEA finds in 2010-11.

Energean has six platforms on the Abu Qir concession, with a 100% stake. An onshore plant treats the gas, extracting LPG and condensates.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts