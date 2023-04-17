EDPR appoints Carmen Caminero as new UK and Ireland manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

EDPR appoints Carmen Caminero as new UK and Ireland manager

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2023, 2:48 pm
© Supplied by EDPRCarmen Caminero
To go with story by Ryan Duff. EDPR appoints new UK and Ireland manager Picture shows; EDPR's new Uk Manager, Carmen Caminero. N/a. Supplied by EDPR Date; Unknown

The renewable energy firm, EDPR, has appointed Carmen Caminero as its manager of the UK and Ireland.

The new country manager joined the firm in May 2020 as an international business development lead expert.

In September of the following year Ms Caminero took on the role of head of businesss development EU and Latin America.

In this new role, Ms Caminero will aim to help EDPR “transition in line with the Climate Change Act,” she says.

The UK manager has worked in France and Spain in senior business development manager and project manager roles for several companies.

She has also held positions in deputy contract management while working on a Norwegian infrastructure project.

An engineer to trade, Carmen Caminero has a decade of experience in the global renewable energies sector.

WindFloat Atlantic

Most recently EDPR signed a partnership with Vestas to launch the ‘Keep it Local’ program which is making professional training in the wind energy sector available to 20 young people in southern Italy.

‘Keep it Local’ aims to provide training to young people and help create employment to fight depopulation in the area.

The program offers participants the opportunity to enter the labour market close to where they live.

Ms Caminero said: “The transition to clean energy is undoubtedly an important part of UK energy policies.

“At EDPR, we are committed to effectively implementing this transition in line with the Climate Change Act, which legally binds the UK government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% from 1990 levels (net zero) by 2050.”

