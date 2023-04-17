EDPR appoints Carmen Caminero as new UK and Ireland manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

The renewable energy firm, EDPR, has appointed Carmen Caminero as its manager of the UK and Ireland.

The new country manager joined the firm in May 2020 as an international business development lead expert.

In September of the following year Ms Caminero took on the role of head of businesss development EU and Latin America.

In this new role, Ms Caminero will aim to help EDPR “transition in line with the Climate Change Act,” she says.

The UK manager has worked in France and Spain in senior business development manager and project manager roles for several companies.

She has also held positions in deputy contract management while working on a Norwegian infrastructure project.

An engineer to trade, Carmen Caminero has a decade of experience in the global renewable energies sector.

Most recently EDPR signed a partnership with Vestas to launch the ‘Keep it Local’ program which is making professional training in the wind energy sector available to 20 young people in southern Italy.

‘Keep it Local’ aims to provide training to young people and help create employment to fight depopulation in the area.

The program offers participants the opportunity to enter the labour market close to where they live.

Ms Caminero said: “The transition to clean energy is undoubtedly an important part of UK energy policies.

“At EDPR, we are committed to effectively implementing this transition in line with the Climate Change Act, which legally binds the UK government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% from 1990 levels (net zero) by 2050.”