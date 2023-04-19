Harbour rises through ranks of UK’s top production hubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour rises through ranks of UK’s top production hubs

By Andrew Dykes
19/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Harbour Energynorth sea
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform

TotalEnergies retained its top spot for the most productive UK hubs in 2022, but Harbour Energy surged to overtake rivals in new data collated by Dundas Consultants.

Analysis by the Aberdeen oil and gas consultants shows that of the 254 E&P companies which hold stakes in UK oil and gas licences, just 20 firms operate UK production hubs responsible for handling 98% of all production last year.

Overall production in 2022 remained steady at 501 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) – up just 0.7% on 2021 – largely as a result of a planned three-week maintenance outage at the Forties Pipeline System outage in 2021 which suppressed production.

TotalEnergies maintained its lead with the most boe produced across its roughly eight main hubs – including the prolific Elgin and Culzean assets – however Harbour overtook rival BP to clinch the second position.

© Supplied by Dundas Consultants
Top operators of UK offshore production hubs, 2022.

Harbour remains the UK’s largest produced on a net boe basis, and reported a near 20% production boost in its 2022 results with production averaging 208,000 boepd.

Repsol Sinopec and Perenco tied in operating the most hubs with 9 apiece, with Harbour close behind with eight and Shell’s seven.

Fourth-placed CNOOC was also replaced at the fourth position by Shell, Dundas reported, while NEO Energy exited the top 20 placement altogether as it was overtaken by Centrica.

Previous analysis shows that the top 15 of these hubs alone represent almost 60% of all North Sea production by boe.

In practice though, Dundas notes that operations for some hubs are contracted out to non-E&P service companies, such as Altera, Petrofac, Bumi Armada, Bluewater, BW Offshore.

The report notes that the “excellent production efficiency performance” of last year is therefore mostly managed by the “relatively small” cohort of 20 key companies.

Podium finish

However, rankings at the end of this year may end up looking considerably different.

CNOOC has all but confirmed plans to exit the basin entirely, though the process has reportedly stalled.

The Chinese state-backed group holds interests in a number of North Sea assets, including Buzzard – one of the basin’s largest – as well as Golden Eagle, Scott and Telford.

Rumoured suitors for the assets include Equinor, though analysts have also suggested that Harbour, NEO Energy, Waldorf Production and Ithaca Energy could all be contenders, with Buzzard in particular making for an appealing acquisition target.

Despite its chart-topping status, Harbour too has said it will slash UK spending and jobs in light of the government’s Energy Profits Levy (EPL), while TotalEnergies reported it would cut £100m from its North Sea budget as a result of the additional taxes.

