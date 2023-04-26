Aberdeen hosts first ever fully remote offshore wind ROV inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hosts first ever fully remote offshore wind ROV inspection

By Ryan Duff
26/04/2023, 4:12 pm Updated: 26/04/2023, 4:12 pm
Furgo carries out first ever fully remote offshore wind ROV inspection at Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

The world’s first fully remote inspection of offshore wind farm assets has been carried out by Fugro at the Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

Also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, the space was inspected by the firm’s Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) with Blue Volta, an electrical remotely operated vehicle (eROV).

The process was jointly funded by Vattenfall and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Blue Volta, which was remotely launched and recovered from Fugro’s remote operations centre (ROC) in Aberdeen, delivered a number of inspections on the structure of the wind turbines to assess their stability and safety.

A map of the seabed was also created using data gathered from a deepwater multibeam echosounder sensor mounted on the hull of the vessel.

The acquired data was accessed in real-time, allowing Vattenfall to make decisions about its asset maintenance programme.

Fugro says that its Blue Essence can remain at sea for two weeks executing inspection activities without refuelling, this cuts carbon emissions by 95 % when compared to conventional ROV support vessels.

AREG new government
The Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

Håkan Borgström, deputy director of the O&M product line, offshore wind at Vattenfall said: “This is a technology that could signify a real step forward for the industry, particularly from a safety perspective – reducing the need to deploy teams offshore, with survey work instead able to be managed from onshore.

“As projects become increasingly far out to sea, this will also mean significantly lower carbon emissions which is a vital part of Vattenfall’s mission to deliver fossil-free living within a generation.”

Fugro’s USV and remote working director for Europe and Africa, Nick Simmons, added: “This is a landmark moment for offshore operations and demonstrates how remote technologies are bringing significant benefits to the offshore wind industry.

“Our USVs can be operated from our global network of ROCs, allowing us to deliver faster and more sustainable inspection and geophysical services from onshore locations, which are also much safer for crew than the offshore environment.”

TAQA uncrewed © Supplied by TAQA
Fugro’s uncrewed surface vessel (USV) undertakes a fully remote offshore inspection near TAQA’s P15-complex.

Fugro recently assisted TAQA Netherlands as it became Europe’s first oil and gas operator to complete an uncrewed offshore integrity inspection.

The campaign utilised a USV and an electrical remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The project was a collaborative effort between TAQA and Fugro and was seen as an opportunity to trial the use of its new Blue Essence vessel, “Fugro Orca” and the accompanying eROV ‘Blue Volta’ for underwater inspections.

