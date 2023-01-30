Europe’s first uncrewed offshore integrity inspection undertaken by TAQA

An error occurred. Please try again.

TAQA Netherlands has become Europe’s first oil and gas operator to complete an uncrewed offshore integrity inspection.

The campaign utilised an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and an electrical remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The project was a collaborative effort between TAQA and Fugro, a developer of remote and autonomous survey solutions, and was seen as an opportunity to trial the use of its new Blue Essence vessel, “Fugro Orca” and the accompanying eROV ‘Blue Volta’ for underwater inspections.

The inspection comprised a multibeam survey, depth of burial, visual inspection and cathodic protection assessment of pipelines between various offshore operated platforms.

The Blue Essence and its accompanying eROV performed remote structural inspections of selected platforms comprising visual inspection, cathodic protection assessment and a scour survey using multibeam.

The project saw a 95% reduction in CO₂-emissions compared to traditional approaches – the job needed 5% of the fuel that would usually be used on a traditional integrity inspection.

TAQA has described inspections such as these as “high-risk activities”, usually deploying around 70 people on board a vessel.

However, in using this technology, the risks are “significantly reduced”.

Moreover, the North Sea operator has said that using this uncrewed approach to offshore integrity inspections can save operators “in the order of 10% or more.”

TAQA’s Netherlands country manager, Rene Zwanepol, said: “TAQA continues to pursue top quartile operations performance in the oil and gas business, maintaining safety, operational performance and protecting the integrity of the assets and workforce.

“This pilot project with Fugro showcases that drive and commitment by deploying best-in-class technologies that give higher quality pipeline data and improve safety and efficiency standards at our offshore sites.”

Commercial manager USV and remote working at Fugro, Lex Veerhuis, added: “TAQA and Fugro have had a long relationship regarding the use of innovation to make asset integrity services safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

“At the early stages of our USV development, it became clear that TAQA wanted to be the first in adopting this completely new way of working.

“Throughout this adoption process they have proven to be a strong partner and crucial to the success of this first project of its kind in Europe.”