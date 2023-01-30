Europe’s first uncrewed offshore integrity inspection undertaken by TAQA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Europe’s first uncrewed offshore integrity inspection undertaken by TAQA

By Ryan Duff
30/01/2023, 10:10 am
© Supplied by TAQATAQA uncrewed
Fugro's uncrewed surface vessel (USV) undertakes a fully remote offshore inspection near TAQA's P15-complex.

TAQA Netherlands has become Europe’s first oil and gas operator to complete an uncrewed offshore integrity inspection.

The campaign utilised an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and an electrical remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The project was a collaborative effort between TAQA and Fugro, a developer of remote and autonomous survey solutions, and was seen as an opportunity to trial the use of its new Blue Essence vessel, “Fugro Orca” and the accompanying eROV ‘Blue Volta’ for underwater inspections.

The inspection comprised a multibeam survey, depth of burial, visual inspection and cathodic protection assessment of pipelines between various offshore operated platforms.

The Blue Essence and its accompanying eROV performed remote structural inspections of selected platforms comprising visual inspection, cathodic protection assessment and a scour survey using multibeam.

The project saw a 95% reduction in CO₂-emissions compared to traditional approaches – the job needed 5% of the fuel that would usually be used on a traditional integrity inspection.

TAQA has described inspections such as these as “high-risk activities”, usually deploying around 70 people on board a vessel.

However, in using this technology, the risks are “significantly reduced”.

Moreover, the North Sea operator has said that using this uncrewed approach to offshore integrity inspections can save operators “in the order of 10% or more.”

TAQA’s Netherlands country manager, Rene Zwanepol, said: “TAQA continues to pursue top quartile operations performance in the oil and gas business, maintaining safety, operational performance and protecting the integrity of the assets and workforce.

“This pilot project with Fugro showcases that drive and commitment by deploying best-in-class technologies that give higher quality pipeline data and improve safety and efficiency standards at our offshore sites.”

Commercial manager USV and remote working at Fugro, Lex Veerhuis, added: “TAQA and Fugro have had a long relationship regarding the use of innovation to make asset integrity services safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

“At the early stages of our USV development, it became clear that TAQA wanted to be the first in adopting this completely new way of working.

“Throughout this adoption process they have proven to be a strong partner and crucial to the success of this first project of its kind in Europe.”

 

