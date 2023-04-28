Scotland to get £950k carbon calibration facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scotland to get £950k carbon calibration facility

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/04/2023, 12:55 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
NECCUS CEO step down

Funding has been secured to build the “world’s first” national standard carbon dioxide calibration facility in Scotland.

TÜV SÜD National Engineering Laboratory has bagged £950,000 from Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.

The new facility will support EU targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Providing accurate calibration to traceable national standards for flow measurement and sampling meters using CO2-rich mixtures, the facility will ensure accurate fiscal flow measurement across the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) chain.

TÜV SÜD’s new facility, earmarked for East Kilbride, forms part of the EU’s ENCASE project. The first programme of its kind, ENCASE is significantly important in achieving net zero and sustainability targets, as accurate measurement of transported and stored CO2 is essential for successful CCUS.

ENCASE involves 20 partners from across Europe and will be coordinated by the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) in Norway.

Gabriele Chinello, Head of CCUS at TÜV SÜD national engineering laboratory, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that this research will have on the measurement and monitoring of CO2 for CCUS. Thanks to the funding and Europe-wide collaborations, the project is poised to make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change and help pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

