Scotland to get £950k carbon calibration facility

Funding has been secured to build the “world’s first” national standard carbon dioxide calibration facility in Scotland.

TÜV SÜD National Engineering Laboratory has bagged £950,000 from Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.

The new facility will support EU targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Providing accurate calibration to traceable national standards for flow measurement and sampling meters using CO2-rich mixtures, the facility will ensure accurate fiscal flow measurement across the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) chain.

TÜV SÜD’s new facility, earmarked for East Kilbride, forms part of the EU’s ENCASE project. The first programme of its kind, ENCASE is significantly important in achieving net zero and sustainability targets, as accurate measurement of transported and stored CO2 is essential for successful CCUS.

ENCASE involves 20 partners from across Europe and will be coordinated by the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) in Norway.

Gabriele Chinello, Head of CCUS at TÜV SÜD national engineering laboratory, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that this research will have on the measurement and monitoring of CO2 for CCUS. Thanks to the funding and Europe-wide collaborations, the project is poised to make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change and help pave the way for a more sustainable future.”