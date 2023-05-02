Cargo ship collides with Orsted turbine in Germany, taking it offline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Cargo ship collides with Orsted turbine in Germany, taking it offline

By Ryan Duff
02/05/2023, 4:25 pm
© Supplied by WasserschutzpolizeiPatra L cargo ship following a collision with German wind turbine
Patra L cargo ship following a collision with German wind turbine

A cargo ship has sustained damage to the outer skin of its hull following a collision with a turbine in Orsted’s Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

No one was injured in the incident, however, the Petra L now has a hole in its hull measuring 16 feet by 10ft.

The turbine that the vessel collided with has been taken out of operation following the Petra L coming into contact with it.

The vessel, which departed from Szczecin, Poland, was carrying 1500 tonnes of grain that was set for Antwerp, following the incident the Petra L headed for the port in Emden and arrived there on the 25th of April.

Following its arrival at the port, the cargo ship is being assessed for damages.

The Water Protection Police (WSP) in Emden has said that it is unclear what the cause of the collision between the vessel and the wind turbine was, but it is conducting an investigation into the matter.

As part of the investigation, the crew onboard the cargo ship at the time have been questioned and more details surrounding the collision with the turbine are set to surface in coming days.

The Orsted-operated Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm holds a total of 55 wind turbines, each with a rotor diameter of around 505 ft.

Orsted has said the collision took place on 24 April at the wind farm that is located around 28 miles off the coast of Germany.

The wind developer has been asked for an update on the situation.

A company spokesperson said: “No persons were injured in the incident. Further investigations have already been launched.

“The cargo ship itself did not directly contact the maritime surveillance, but Orsted’s in-house control centre has documented the incident.

“The offshore wind turbine involved has been taken out of operation for further investigation.”

Orsted’s chief executive, Mads Nipper recently made headlines at the Columbia Global Energy Summit in Manhattan.

He said the 7 gigawatts of wind turbines can be installed in the world’s waters and that capability will need to triple to meet the need to decarbonize power grids.

