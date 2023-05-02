Valaris boosts buybacks amid steady Q1 performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Valaris boosts buybacks amid steady Q1 performance

By Andrew Dykes
02/05/2023, 5:14 pm
© Supplied by BPDrillship in grey seas
Picture shows; The DS-12, drilling the Platina wells in October 2020. Angola. Supplied by BP Date; Unknown

Drilling rig operator Valaris upped its share repurchases amid a steady quarter in which it grew both its backlog and net income.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) reported net income of $49 million – an improvement on the $31m last quarter.

The first three months of the year saw contracts and extensions worth around $820m in backlog, taking total contract backlog to $2.8 billion.

Valaris said the results were “better than prior guidance” due to the timing of projects moving from the first quarter to subsequent quarters, but maintained its outlook for the rest of 2023.

President and CEO Anton Dibowitz said: “In the first quarter, we achieved strong revenue efficiency of 99% and won new contracts and extensions with associated contract backlog of approximately $820 million, including a three-year contract offshore Brazil for which we will reactivate drillship VALARIS DS-8.”

Mr Dibowitz also pointed to a recent refinancing which added a $375m revolving credit facility and increased the firm’s liquidity by almost $500m.

“We continue to be highly constructive on the outlook for the industry and our business, with increasing demand and constrained supply continuing to tighten the market,” he added.

“As a result of our strong business outlook and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, the Valaris Board of Directors has increased our share repurchase authorization to $300 million, and we intend to repurchase $150 million of shares by the end of the year.”

By segment, Valaris’ floating revenues increased marginally to $215m, primarily due to higher day rates for VALARIS DPS-5 and DS-12, which commenced new contracts during the first quarter.

Jackup revenues fell to $170m from $182 million Q4 2022, a factor the company said was legrly linked to lower utilization for its harsh-environment fleet, including idle time for its three N-Class jackups as well as the VALARIS 121 and 247.

The 121 – currently moored in Dundee – is the subject of an investigation by the UK’s Health and Safety Executive after inspectors found a hole in the deck had appeared the same day a worker went missing from the vessel, sparking a huge search off Aberdeen.

Revenues at ARO Drilling – its 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco- also grew marginally to $124m on the back of higher average day rates, following the start of three-year contract extensions for VALARIS 147 and 148 in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively.

New CEO for ARO

At the same time, the company confirmed the appointment of Mohamed Hegazi as chief executive of ARO Drilling.

Mr Hegazi previously served as CEO of wellbore integrity services firm TGT Diagnostics, and various senior leadership positions at SLB (then Schlumberger).

He replaces Derek Kent who will be retiring from his role as head of ARO following a handover period.

