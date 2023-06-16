Survey works continue at MachairWind off the coast of Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Survey works continue at MachairWind off the coast of Argyll

By Ryan Duff
16/06/2023, 6:26 am
Fugro carries out metocean surveys at ScottishPower Renewables' MachairWind offshore windfarm.

Metocean surveys are now underway in the area of ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind offshore windfarm, off the coast of Argyll.

For this work, Fugro has deployed floating LiDAR (light detection and ranging) buoy, met ocean buoys and seabed frames in the area of the fixed bottom wind farm.

Using the Fife-based Forth Warrior vessel, the equipment has been deployed at two separate locations and will be in place for a year, measuring wind speed, air and sea temperatures, current speeds and wave heights.

Forth Warrior used in metocean surveys at ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind offshore windfarm

The project has been said to produce 2 GW of power when online and will mark ScottishPower Renewables’ first offshore wind farm in the region.

Further survey work is planned for later this year, with geophysical and environmental survey works expected to begin in the summer to gather data about the ground conditions on the seabed.

The is also work being done on a port feasibility study that will look into port facilities for the construction and operation and maintenance phases of the project.

In addition to this the firm behind MachairWind will conduct a socio-economic impact study that will assess potential impacts on employment and businesses, with the aim of maximising the socio-economic benefits from MachairWind for local communities.

Fugro carries out metocean surveys at ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind offshore windfarm

ScottishPower Renewables’ senior project manager, Kiera Wilson, said: “Bringing an offshore windfarm to life involves a huge amount of detailed and technical work and the starting point has to be finding out all we can about the specifics of our project environment – both above and below the water.

“The metocean data collection that is now underway is an important part of that and will help build up a picture of the conditions our windfarm will need to operate in – whether spring, summer, autumn or winter.

“This data forms a vital piece of the jigsaw that will help shape our windfarm design, our operation and maintenance strategy, and also feed into our planning application as we work to deliver MachairWind and enough clean, green electricity to power the equivalent of more than two million homes.”

