Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen digital technology scale-up looks to create 12 ‘green’ jobs

By Ryan Duff
20/06/2023, 1:49 pm
© Supplied by FennexFennex plans to invest £1.2 million to accelerate the use of digital technology in the renewables sector. L-R: Fennex's Business Analyst Munguntsetseg Ganbold, Co-founder Nassima Brown, and Managing Director and Co-founder Adrian Brown.
Fennex plans to invest £1.2 million to accelerate the use of digital technology in the renewables sector. L-R: Fennex's Business Analyst Munguntsetseg Ganbold, Co-founder Nassima Brown, and Managing Director and Co-founder Adrian Brown.

The Aberdeen-based digital technology company, Fennex, looks to create up to 12 ‘green’ jobs as it invests £1.2 million in its transition into the renewables sector.

Fennex currently employs 16 people and looks to create project management, data science, software engineering and office support roles to bring its total team size to 28 over the next three years.

The firm’s managing director Adrian Brown said: “Over the next 36 months, revenue from the renewables is expected to become an integral part of our future business as we establish a dedicated renewables team which includes the creation of 12 new jobs.”

OWGP Grant

Fennex’s £1.2 million investment includes a grant of almost £200,000 from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) as the firm looks to accelerate its transition.

The company said the three-year project will accelerate data-driven innovations in the offshore wind industry and has projected annual savings of 1 million paper cards by switching reporting to 100% digital and a boost of safety engagement of up to 30%.

The Aberdeen business is one of 15 firms in the UK and firms and seven Scottish organisations to be awarded a share of the OWGP Innovation Grant, which is backed by Ocean Wind and Equinor.

© Supplied by AREG
AREG 2022 Winning image by Ian Hastie

The grant will help Fennex adapt its health and safety technology for the renewables industry, improving collaboration and safety for offshore wind developers and contractors.

Fennex and AGREG

Fennex added that its collaboration with Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), through sponsorship of its Supply Chain and Technology Network, will be the main driving factor for its technology’s development in the wind sector.

This collaboration will involve working with AREG’s supply chain network and industry experts to gain insights into sector challenges and opportunities, which Fenex says will help foster a stronger and more innovative supply chain ecosystem and speed up the delivery of green energy from wind farms.

Mr Brown commented on his firm’s relationship with AREG: “We see huge potential to bring those safety benefits to the renewables industry.

“Through our collaboration with AREG and other wind farm developers and contractors, we aim to accelerate progress in renewable energy safety and foster a more innovative supply chain ecosystem.”

© Supplied by Anna Horne
The Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm.

In collaboration with Fennex, AREG will run several online and in-person Supply Chain Network events for its members throughout 2023 and 2024. AREG

Neil McIntosh, chair of the AREG Supply Chain and Technology Network said: “We are grateful to Fennex for its sponsorship and very much look forward to working together to develop the network as an added benefit for AREG members, creating a space from them to explore the opportunities, challenges, and support available across the renewables sector.

“The skills and expertise we have on our doorstep can help maintain and enhance the reputation of Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland at the top of the global supply chain.”

