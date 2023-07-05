Sunak faces green backlash as memo points to broken UK promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Sunak faces green backlash as memo points to broken UK promise

By Bloomberg
05/07/2023, 1:01 pm Updated: 05/07/2023, 3:25 pm
© House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing before the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 4, 2023.
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to show his UK government will stick to its promises on tackling climate change, after a memo revealed officials’ doubts about hitting a £11.6 billion ($14.7 billion) funding target.

The UK is falling “below the internal target trajectory,” according to the memo drawn up by foreign, energy and environment officials, which was was first reported by the Guardian newspaper and later seen by Bloomberg. Meeting the climate finance pledge will be a “huge challenge,” the officials wrote, and will require the government to scale back other humanitarian aid commitments.

In an emailed statement, a government spokesperson denied that the funding pledge “is being dropped” — wording that leaves apparent wiggle room between maintaining the target even as doubts emerge about the UK’s likelihood of meeting it.

“We are delivering on that pledge,” they said.

Sunak “absolutely” cares about climate change,” his spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters at a regular briefing, adding that “it’s inaccurate to claim that we’re not committed to this target nor that we do not intend to meet it.”

It comes at a dangerous time for Sunak just days after climate minister Zac Goldsmith quit with a dramatic broadside against Sunak’s government. He accused the prime minister of being “uninterested” in climate policy, saying the UK has “withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature” on his watch.

For Sunak, climate change and the environment — as in so many other areas of policy — are an awkward balancing act because of the internal dynamics of his governing Conservative Party. The prime minister knows it is an important issue especially for younger voters, but climate skepticism runs strong among right-wing Tories who frequently make trouble for the leader.

That dynamic is complicated by the legacy of Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson, who saw climate change action as a way to rebuild Britain’s reputation on the world stage after the chaos of Brexit.

On Wednesday, senior Conservatives including Johnson ally and former COP26 President Alok Sharma called on Sunak to stick to the pledge. “It was a proud moment for the UK” when Johnson announced it, he said on Twitter.

To be sure, the stakes are far more than just political. Global temperatures reached a record high this week, and the UK recorded its hottest June.

The UK’s Climate Change Committee said last week officials are moving too slowly in making changes needed to hit the country’s carbon emissions targets.

Responding to the reports, UK climate campaigners said failing to meet the spending commitment would damage Britain’s reputation as a climate negotiator and policy leader. “The government can either show they have the political will to do the right thing now, or prove those accusing them of indifference to the climate crisis absolutely correct,” Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said in an emailed statement.

The memo “further undermines the UK’s reputation as a strong leader on climate and nature, in the same week as the government’s own climate watchdog found that commitments are going backwards,” said Katie White, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF.

Goldsmith said while Sunak is “insisting he isn’t breaking his promise,” the figures paint a different picture. The only way the pledge will be kept is if the next government in its first year allocates over 80% of all UK bilateral aid to climate, at the expense of humanitarian issues, he said on Twitter.

The aid budget is “deliberately phased over a number of years to enable it to flex given we know that there will be different circumstances each year,” Blain, Sunak’s spokesman, told reporters when asked about Goldsmith’s tweet.

