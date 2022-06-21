Climate and energy security now one and the same, says COP26 president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Climate and energy security now one and the same, says COP26 president

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means climate security and energy security are “now synonymous”, according to the UK’s COP26 President.
By Hamish Penman
21/06/2022, 1:16 pm Updated: 21/06/2022, 1:16 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Rod Harbinson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shclimate energy security COP26
COP26 President and UK government Minister Mr Alok Sharma speaking on the final day of COP26

During his keynote speech at Global Offshore Wind 2022, Alok Sharma said in the face of “multiple global crises”, the value of “home-grown renewables” has come to the fore.

And he believes offshore wind in particular is “integral” to reducing imports, lowering bills, and easing inflation.

Reducing the UK’s exposure to Russian oil and gas has been a key focus for Westminster following Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

While that has served to boost the oil and gas industry, which had become something of a pariah after COP26, there are also calls for it to spark a rapid expansion of renewables.

Mr Sharma said: “Much has changed since then (COP26). We meet today against the backdrop of multiple global crises. War has returned to Europe, inflation is spiking, debt is mounting, energy prices are rising and globally, people are struggling to feed their families. All, as we continue to deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

“But these crises should increase, not diminish out determination to deliver on the pledges that we made in Glasgow. In particular, Putin’s brutal and illegal invasion has demonstrated to countries the dangers or relying on fossil fuels controlled by a hostile actor.

“And countries now understand the benefits of low cost, home-grown renewables, the price of which cannot be manipulated from afar. In short, climate and environmental security are now synonymous with energy and national security.

“Our long term energy futures do not lie in fossil fuels, and offshore wind is integral to this transition.”

Government upping the ante

In its recent energy security strategy, the UK Government set an ambition for 95% of electricity to come from low carbon sources, including onshore wind and nuclear, by 2030.

And by 2035, it hopes that full decarbonisation of power can be achieved.

© Supplied by RenewableUK
Global Offshore Wind 2022 kicked off in Manchester on Tuesday.

Mr Sharma told conference attendees that there is also an “economic case” to be made, with green energy now cheaper than coal and gas following major price rises.

In an effort to accelerate the rollout, ministers recently upped their expectations for offshore wind, from 40 gigawatts (GW) to 50 GW by 2030, on top of a rise in the floating wind goal.

Mr Sharma said: “This ambition will boost the number of direct and indirect jobs supported by the sector, already expected to exceed 60,000 by 2030, whilst delivering vital investment in coastal communities and bolstering self-sufficiency.”

He added: “The transition will not happen overnight, but the potential of wind is extraordinary, and the urgent need to harness this potential could not be clearer.”

