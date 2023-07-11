Eyeing European expansion, North Star sails for Hamburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Eyeing European expansion, North Star sails for Hamburg

By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by North StarNorth Star European renewables lead Caspar Blum.
Vessel operator North Star has recruited a new Hamburg-based executive as it looks to make inroads into the European offshore wind market.

Caspar Blum has been appointed into the newly created role of European renewables lead, and is tasked with realising the “significant opportunities” identified in the region.

Based at the Hanseatic Trade Center at the Am Sandtorkai 74 building, Mr Blum will be the main representative for European operations, and will report to North Star CEO Matthew Gordon who is based at the firm’s Aberdeen headquarters.

Mr Blum joins the group with over a decade of experience in the offshore sector, which most recently included five years at Amplemann Operations. Prior to this, he worked at Baltic Diver Germany as a tender manager for a couple of years following a two-year stint as a shipbroker in Aberdeen for GRS Group.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Blum said: “I am thrilled to embark on this new professional chapter as North Star’s European renewables lead in Hamburg.

“The firm’s commitment to being an offshore infrastructure support services leader aligns perfectly with my passion for renewables, innovation, and sustainability. I look forward to working with the team and putting my expertise and capabilities to good use driving renewable energy solutions to support our clients across Europe.”

The 135-year-old organisation is looking to expansion following a string of contract wins in the offshore wind sector.

© Supplied by North Star
North Star’s offshore wind portfolio of VARD built CSOVs and SOVs.

It recently took delivery of the first two of four service operation vessels (SOVs) – the Grampian Tyne and Grampian Derwent – which will serve the Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast, as part of a £360m deal with developers Equinor, SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn.

The company has also invested in its first of up to four commissioning SOVs (CSOVs), the first pair of which are due for delivery in 2025.

All told, North Star hopes to boost its fleet by some 40 vessels ships by 2040, with a focus on serving the renewables market.

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon added: “Hamburg is at the epicentre of European offshore wind operations and therefore the ideal place to start expanding our team to support our fleet growth objectives.

“Caspar has all the right attributes to help progress our business in Europe and is a fantastic addition to our team. He has a strong understanding of the market and SOVs, as well as being well connected and having excellent business acumen.”

