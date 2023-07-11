Eyeing European expansion, North Star sails for Hamburg

Vessel operator North Star has recruited a new Hamburg-based executive as it looks to make inroads into the European offshore wind market.

Caspar Blum has been appointed into the newly created role of European renewables lead, and is tasked with realising the “significant opportunities” identified in the region.

Based at the Hanseatic Trade Center at the Am Sandtorkai 74 building, Mr Blum will be the main representative for European operations, and will report to North Star CEO Matthew Gordon who is based at the firm’s Aberdeen headquarters.

Mr Blum joins the group with over a decade of experience in the offshore sector, which most recently included five years at Amplemann Operations. Prior to this, he worked at Baltic Diver Germany as a tender manager for a couple of years following a two-year stint as a shipbroker in Aberdeen for GRS Group.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Blum said: “I am thrilled to embark on this new professional chapter as North Star’s European renewables lead in Hamburg.

“The firm’s commitment to being an offshore infrastructure support services leader aligns perfectly with my passion for renewables, innovation, and sustainability. I look forward to working with the team and putting my expertise and capabilities to good use driving renewable energy solutions to support our clients across Europe.”

The 135-year-old organisation is looking to expansion following a string of contract wins in the offshore wind sector.

It recently took delivery of the first two of four service operation vessels (SOVs) – the Grampian Tyne and Grampian Derwent – which will serve the Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast, as part of a £360m deal with developers Equinor, SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn.

The company has also invested in its first of up to four commissioning SOVs (CSOVs), the first pair of which are due for delivery in 2025.

All told, North Star hopes to boost its fleet by some 40 vessels ships by 2040, with a focus on serving the renewables market.

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon added: “Hamburg is at the epicentre of European offshore wind operations and therefore the ideal place to start expanding our team to support our fleet growth objectives.

“Caspar has all the right attributes to help progress our business in Europe and is a fantastic addition to our team. He has a strong understanding of the market and SOVs, as well as being well connected and having excellent business acumen.”