Fit like? North-east firms top list for ‘gold standard’ of renewables supply chain

Businesses from across north and north-east Scotland top a list of supply chain companies certified by the “Fit 4 Offshore Renewables” supply chain programme.

Organised by state-backed innovation agency Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the business growth programme signals the companies are ready for business in the offshore renewables market.

Fifty-five companies have achieved the much coveted ‘granted’ in the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme, including leading north-east names such as EnerMech, DeepOcean, First Marine, Forsyths, THREE60 Energy and many more.

ORE Catapult started the F4OR programme nearly four years ago to support companies entering the offshore renewable energy supply chain and win business. The programme is designed for established businesses with ten or more employees and with a turnover of at least £1m.

The programme works on business improvement and sector-specific capability building over a period of 12 to 18 months.

So far over 100 companies have been supported by the F4OR programme, ORE says, with participating companies seeing an average 28% increase in turnover, a 5% average increase in staff and a variety of high-profile contract wins.

Since F4OR began in 2019, five regional programmes have run in northeast Scotland, northeast England, East Anglia and Suffolk, as well as national programmes run across Scotland and UK-wide.

You can view the full list of newly granted firms in the list below.

2H Offshore Engineering Ltd, Aberdeen

Apollo Offshore Engineering, Aberdeen

Aquaterra Energy Limited, Norwich,

Armultra Ltd, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Aubin, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Balmoral Comtec Ltd, Aberdeen

Birlinn Offshore Ltd, Inverness

BMT Ltd, Aberdeen

Brimmond, Kintore, Aberdeenshire

Carnaud Metal Box Engineering, Shipley, West Yorkshire

CMP Products Ltd, Newcastle upon Tyne

DeepOcean, Aberdeen

Dron & Dickson Ltd, Aberdeen

EnerMech, Aberdeen

eBlast & eTest, Kintore, Aberdeenshire

Fern Communications Ltd, Aberdeen

First Marine Solutions, Aberdeen

Forsyths, Moray, Aberdeenshire

Glacier Inspection Services, Aberdeen

Houlder, Boldon, Tyne and Wear

Intermoor, Norwich, Norfolk

ITC Hydraulic Services Ltd, Aberdeen

JBA Consulting, Edinburgh

JGC Eng, Caithness

KRG Specialist Engineering Services Ltd, Glasgow

Leask Marine, Orkney

Lintott Control Systems, Norwich, Norfolk

MacLean Electrical, Aberdeen

Motive Offshore Group Limited, Banff

North Star Renewables, Aberdeen

Optimus Plus Aberdeen Ltd, Aberdeen

OSBIT Ltd, Riding Mill, Northumberland

Osprey Shipping Ltd, Portishead, Bristol

PanGeo Subsea, Aberdeen

PD&MS Ltd, Aberdeen

Peritus International, Woking, Surrey

Petrofac, Aberdeen

PPI Engineering Ltd, Norwich, Norfolk

Ponticelli, Aberdeen

Prior Power Solutions Limited, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Proeon Systems, Norwich

Rix Renewables, Grimsby

Safinah Ltd, Gateshead

Sealand Projects, Aberdeen

Smulders UK, Newcastle upon Tyne

Southampton Marine Services Ltd, Glasgow

Stowen Clean Energy Ltd, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

TecoSIM Simulation Ltd Norwich, Norfolk

THREE60 Energy, Aberdeen

Tyco Fire and Integrated Solutions (UK) Ltd, Aberdeen

Tyne Gangway (Structures) Ltd, Newcastle upon Tyne

Warren Services Ltd, Thetford, Norfolk

Weatherquest Ltd, Norwich, Norfolk

Whittaker Engineering (Stonehaven) Ltd, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Wozair Ltd, Gillingham, Kent

Backing for the scheme has been provided by the Scottish Government, Opportunity North East, Energy Transition Zone, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, North of Tyne Combined Authority, and the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership.

FMS team doubled as result

Aberdeen’s First Marine Solutions, which specialises in mooring for floating offshore installations, are one of the firms to receive F4OR ‘granted’ status.

Managing director Steven Brown said: “First Marine Solutions has been a supporter of ORE Catapult since its inception, recognising its ability to assist the UK supply chain in preparing to bid for work in the offshore renewable energy sector.

“Our successful completion of the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables programme underlined our commitment to delivering a single source of wind turbine mooring solutions, and since accreditation, we can report that our Glasgow-based renewables team has doubled in size with future growth in mind, having recently moved into larger premises.

“We are also very pleased to have supported ORE Catapult’s Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence with a study which explored potential standard mooring system designs, which illustrates the transferability of existing offshore supply chain experience to the rapidly developing floating offshore wind market.”

ORE Catapult director of development and operations, Andrew Macdonald said the fivefold increase in UK offshore on the horizon offers a major prize for firms ready to take advantage.

“This creates a huge opportunity for the UK supply chain to grab a significant piece of that market, from design and manufacturing through to operations and maintenance of future offshore developments, creating jobs and economic benefit for the UK,” he added.

“It’s vitally important that we support our supply chain companies as they seek to win contracts with the new generation of UK offshore windfarms.”

However, plenty more hurdles are yet to be overcome to ensure the local supply chain is truly fit to meet the full demands of energy transition.