Communities hosting green energy projects must get automatic investment, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Communities hosting green energy projects must get automatic investment, report says

By Press association
20/07/2023, 6:51 am
© BloombergWind turbine in field
Record renewable investment is set to grow further.

The Government should force developers of wind, solar and grid infrastructure to invest in local communities, a think tank has said.

A report by Onward found rural voters are more likely to support renewable energy projects in their local area if they come with community benefits attached.

Making community benefits obligatory for all new clean infrastructure projects would help the Government reach its targets for a net zero power system by 2035, which requires doubling onshore wind, quintupling solar power, and large grid infrastructure upgrades, it said.

The centre-right think tank argued for a new “green energy covenant” to guarantee investment for areas that host energy infrastructure.

It also recommended that the Government provide a £2 per megawatt hour rate for community benefit funds, with local leaders and chosen representatives deciding how the cash is allocated.

In this way, £3.7 billion could be invested in communities by 2035, according to Onward.

Polling carried out for the report by Public First and focus groups found that renewable infrastructure being built locally without any community benefits has +42 net support among rural voters.

This rises to +56 if a £250,000 per year community benefit fund is attached.

Jack Richardson, head of energy and climate at Onward, said: “We need to stop blocking development and instead tie it to local investment.

“Our new research shows that this approach has the backing of rural voters: over three-quarters think new projects should have community benefits attached, and nearly half want boards of local elected representatives and community leaders to decide how community benefits are spent.”

Former Tory Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke said: “Onward’s proposed green energy covenant is an important contribution to the growing campaign to lift the ban on onshore wind.

“We need to streamline the planning process and bring down barriers to growth. This report provides a way to build an enduring political consensus to do so.”

Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said: “People across the UK, from all political parties, support the need for more clean energy infrastructure, because they understand that getting on with the sprint to clean power is the only way to cut bills for good, create good jobs across the country, give us real energy security and tackle the climate crisis.

“To unlock this country’s potential, we need to be builders not blockers.

“Everyone will benefit from the clean energy infrastructure we need, and a Labour Government will ensure that the communities that host it in the national interest will also benefit directly.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts