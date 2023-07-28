UK approves first large-scale lithium refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK approves first large-scale lithium refinery

Green Lithium plan will create over 1,000 jobs in construction of facility, which will boost UK EV manufacturing.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/07/2023, 8:10 am
Photo of Allister Thomas

Planning permission has been granted for the first large-scale lithium refinery in the UK.

Green Lithium, the firm behind the Teesside plans, says more than 1,000 jobs will be created in construction of the plant.

Lithium is a material used for creation of batteries for electric vehicles.

The firm says it will create enough lithium to provide more than 1 million EV car batteries per year and reduce reliance on imports from China.

It also says the process will be 75% less carbon intensive than current processes.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council have granted the permit for the 58-acre site within the PD Ports Teesport complex.

It is expected to start operations in 2027, with annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals.

Alongside construction jobs, Green Lithium says the refinery will have 250 full-time highly skilled jobs once operational.

Site construction manager Charlie Tasker says it represents a “major milestone in the Green Lithium development programme”.

“It sets the parameters for the design of the project and it allows us to start planning for the construction.

“This project for the local community means a major investment in the Middlesborough area.

“It is in the order of £1bn worth of investment we intend to make over the development of the project and it will mean up to 1,200 construction jobs at peak and up to 250 permanent jobs on site when the plant is commissioned.”

Business minister Nusrat Ghani hailed the milestone, saying a secure supply of lithium “will be critical for our automotive and green energy industries”.

“Green Lithium’s plans for a refinery in Teesside highlight the UK as a strategic location for refining and midstream manufacturing, reinforcing the UK as a leading player in the global race for critical minerals.”

Green Lithium has secured £13m of funding to date and is currently raising further capital.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts