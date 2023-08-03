Renewables group Zhero garners backing of TotalEnergies, Baker Hughes, Technip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Renewables group Zhero garners backing of TotalEnergies, Baker Hughes, Technip

By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2023, 12:21 pm
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesWind and solar energy.
Wind and solar energy.

A cohort of major energy sector names have rushed to back renewables developer Zhero Europe in its latest funding round.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) has joined the likes of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Technip Energies (Paris:TE), and an Azimut Infrastructure & Real Assets fund, as well as other investors, in signing a preliminary agreement to invest in Zhero Europe.

Founded in 2022 by Marco Alverà – former head of SNAM and an executive at Eni – and ACWA Power president and CEO Paddy Padmanathan, Zhero aims to develop “integrated” clean energy projects.

These would span new wind and solar generation, power interconnections and green molecules across Europe and Africa, with the aim of accelerating the energy transition in high demand areas.

It secured the backing of three major climate investors last year in support of its first net 5GW of renewable energy projects, for which it intends to make FID by 2026.

Zhero said the latest round of financing will help advance the development of its project portfolio, and leverage the expertise of its new investors.

In a joint statement Mr Padmanathan and Mr Pasini said: “We are thrilled to welcome new investors who share our ambition to accelerate the energy transition by delivering large scale bankable projects that will inspire others to follow.

“Green energy is already cheaper than fossil fuels in many countries and we need to accelerate project development and construction to mitigate the growing gap between climate action and climate ambition. There is no time to lose.”

TotalEnergies president of gas, renewables and power Stephane Michel said: “Zhero Europe’s bold ambition is to bring abundant, affordable and clean energy from the best producing location to the large consuming markets and notably from North Africa, to Europe.

“We welcome the opportunity to join forces with Zhero Europe and its other investors to support the development of those pioneering projects for the mutual benefit of Europe and Africa.”

The investment comes as TotalEnergies appears to be accelerating its efforts in renewable energy, last week making good on a pledge to acquire all of joint venture Total Eren, upping its stake from 30% to 100%.

It will integrate the company into its existing renewables unit, in pursuit of a target to have 100 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts