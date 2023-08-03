Protestors that scaled Sunak’s house in ‘stupid stunt’ arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Protestors that scaled Sunak’s house in ‘stupid stunt’ arrested

By Ryan Duff
03/08/2023, 2:49 pm
© Supplied by GreenpeaceGreenpeace protestors at Rishi Sunak's house
Greenpeace protestors scale the home of Rishi Sunak in North Yorkshire

Greenpeace protestors that scaled the North Yorkshire home of Rishi Sunak have been arrested following hours at the prime minister’s house.

The activists climbed onto the roof of the grade II listed manor house in North Yorkshire with 200 metres squared of “oil-black fabric” that they draped across the front of the home.

While four protestors scaled the roof, another two were seen on the ground outside the home brandishing a banner that reads “Rishi Sunak – Oil profits or our future?”

The group says that it is protesting “major government plans for more North Sea oil and gas drilling, during a summer of escalating climate impacts.”

Earlier this week the prime minister confirmed that the government will be granting hundreds of oil and gas licenses in UK waters.

Hours after gaining access to Rishi Sunak’s constituency home, while he and his family were on holiday in California, the four climbers were arrested.

North Yorkshire police said they had been “responding to reports of protest activity”.

“Officers have contained the area and no one has entered the building,” a statement added.

‘Stop the stupid stunts’

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is standing in for Mr Sunak during his holiday, told the protesters to “stop the stupid stunts”.

The group scaled the roof at 8 am on Thursday and returned to the ground at about 1.15 pm and were spoken to by officers before being loaded into the back of police vans.

Greenpeace claimed that the protestors know “how to climb up safely” and “how not to cause damage” while criticising the Conservative Party’s stance on new oil and gas.

When asked on Twitter about the logistics and safety of climbing the building, the activist group wrote: “Greenpeace activists are rigorously trained to make sure no damage occurs, and people remain safe.

“Safety is our top priority and we carry out our actions with a great deal of care.

“This is evidenced by the fact that we have caused no damage to Sunak’s property today.”

The group made the argument that the approval of new licenses, such as the controversial Rosebank field which Rishi Sunak has shown support for in the past, “won’t lower bills, won’t give us energy security” and “will wreck the climate.”

